Mohanlal’s daughter Vismaya shares her weightloss journey

She recently underwent training for the martial art Muay Thai in Koh Samui, Thailand.

Flix MOLLYWOOD

Of veteran Mollywood actor Mohanlal’s two children, his son Pranav has forayed into the film industry, playing the lead in Aadhi (2018). However, his daughter Vismaya is cementing a career in writing, and more recently, had been training in the martial art Muay Thai in Koh Samui, Thailand. She had shared a video recently in which she was seen practicing rigorously.



Now, Vismaya has completed the training and revealed that she has lost 22 kg in body weight. Thanking her coach Tony on social media, Vismaya said it was a “life-changing experience”. Sharing a few pictures of her all-new avatar, Vismaya wrote, "Beyond grateful for the time I’ve spent here with @fitkohthailandIt’s truly been an amazing experience with beautiful beautiful people.?? Coming here, I had no idea what to expect..I spent a good few years saying- I want to lose weight and get fit but wasn’t doing anything about it. I’d literally be out of breath walking up a flight of stairs. And now here I am, 22 kilos down and just genuinely feeling good??"

Vismaya is also working towards getting her first book published. Titled Grains of Stardust, it will reportedly be a collection of poems and paintings.

While several celebrities and people from their families have shared their weight loss stories on social media, readers should be aware that drastic weight loss programmes should be formulated in consultation with experts. There are several factors to be considered, from how much weight a person should lose and at what pace for health benefits to what is best suited for their age and body type.

There is also a strong rumour that Vismaya has expressed her desire to work as an assistant director on Mohanlal's upcoming directorial debut Barroz. The film was announced by Mohanlal some time back. Barroz was supposed to go on floors early this year, but was delayed due to the pandemic.



Mohanlal was last seen in the 2019 film Lucifer. Lucifer was helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and did well at the box office. Mohanlal recently wrapped up shooting for Drishyam 2, directed by Jeethu Joseph, which has the same set of actors reprising their roles as in the prequel. Recently, the director disclosed that editing of both his upcoming films – Ram and Drishyam 2-- is in progress.

The shooting of Ram began much before the COVID-19-induced lockdown, and the team had a small portion to shoot which was apparently completed when the lockdown was lifted. Then the director then moved over to the shooting of Drishyam 2, which was wrapped up recently.



Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph’s Ram will have Trisha Krishnan playing the female lead with Indrajith Sukumaran in a pivotal role. Saikumar and Siddique have been signed up for supporting roles. Ram is touted to be an action thriller produced jointly by Abhishek Films and Passion Studios.



Mohanlal is next set to appear in the war film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The Priyadarshan directorial will also star Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthi Suresh, Sudeep and Pranav Mohanlal.

(Content provided by Digital Native)