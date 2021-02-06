Watch: Mohanlalâ€™s â€˜Drishyam 2â€™ trailer out, shows family haunted by past

The trailer was supposed to release on February 8 but had to be put out sooner after a suspected leak on social media.

Flix Mollywood

The house, the exchanges, the neighbourhood all look the same. Except seven years have passed and the events of Drishyam 2, sequel to Mohanlalâ€™s hugely successful Drishyam, take off after a gap. The film, which will release on Amazon Prime on February 19, has just had its trailer released after a suspected leak of the same on social media.

The trailer was supposed to be launched virtually on February 8. Now, Mohanlal has released it on his page. It is two minutes and 17 seconds long and gives a peek into where the characters stand, after they went through the ordeal of a crime investigation in the first part.

"Which George Kutty? The one involved in the Varun case?" asks the new police officer in charge, played by Ganesh Kumar. You realise then that the sequel is going to touch upon the incidents in the first part. Drishyam revolved around George Kutty's (Mohanlal) family and how they deal with the death of a young man called Varun. Meena, Esther Anil and Ansiba played George Kutty's wife and daughters. They are all reprising their roles in the sequel. Both movies come from filmmaker Jeethu Joseph.

Ganesh Kumar, Murali Gopy, Saikumar, Anjali and other actors join the sequel.

It appears that the film-crazy George Kutty, who now has a beard, is planning to make a movie this time. The family talks about it and the younger girl Anu (Esther) suggests that they cast Dulquer Salmaan as the hero.

The children have grown up and the wife Rani (Meena), wants the elder daughter Anju (Ansiba) married first before George Kutty spends all his money on a film.

But like in the first part, the joys and tiffs around a small family soon give way to a more serious problem. This time, it is the haunting story from their past. Policemen are back in the picture. Asha Sharath who played the leading cop in part 1 is there in Drishyam 2 as well.

"This investigation will go on till our deaths," George Kutty says. It looks like he will once again play the saviour of his beloved family.

Though hailed as a thriller, Jeethu Joseph has insisted that the films are family dramas.

The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor.