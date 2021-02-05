Mohanlal's â€˜Drishyam 2â€™ trailer release date announced

The date of the filmâ€™s premiere on Amazon Prime Video is also likely to be announced along with the trailer.

The much awaited trailer of Drishyam 2, directed by noted filmmaker Jeethu Joseph will be released on February 8. Sharing a poster of the film, Mohanlal wrote, "The mystery continues.. #Drishyam2Trailer out on Feb 8! #Drishyam2OnPrime @PrimeVideoIN."

The film, which was shot during the COVID-19 pandemic, is a sequel to the 2013 Malayalam thriller Drishyam. The sequel will explore questions left unanswered in the first part. The makers recently announced that the film will skip a theatrical release and will be premiering on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Reportedly, the premiere date of the film will be out along with the trailer.

On the occasion of New Year, Mohanlal gifted his fans the teaser of the film. The teaser was intriguing and did not reveal much about the sequel. It featured Mohanlal's character Georgekutty telling a police officer that the police station will protect his family. His dialogue indicates that his secret will be safe in the police station.

While Mohanlal will be reprising the role of Georgekutty, Meena will be seen as Rani George and Ansiba and Esther will be playing their daughters, as in the prequel. Several characters, who were not present in Drishyam, are expected to be a part of the film. The star cast will also include Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy and Saikumar in pivotal roles

The film is produced by Anthony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Apart from Drishyam 2, Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph have teamed up for another project titled Ram. The film will have Trisha playing the female lead, with Indrajith Sukumaran in a pivotal role, according to reports. Saikumar and Siddique have been signed up for supporting roles. Ram is touted to be an action thriller produced jointly by Abhishek Films and Passion Studios.

Mohanlal had recently commenced shooting for the B Unni Krishnan directorial Aaraattu. Reports are that Mohanlal will play the role of a man called Neyyattinkara Gopan in this flick. Shraddha Srinath has been roped in to share the screen with Mohanlal in this film. Kannada star Garuda Ram of KGF fame has been roped in for a pivotal role in the film, according to reports. Even though not much has been revealed about the KGF actor's character in the movie, sources close to the project suggest that he is playing the lead antagonist.

Mohanlal's other project, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 26. Directed by Priyadarshan, the historical war film is based on the true life of Kunjali Marakkar IV, who is the most popular of the Marakkars. The technical crew of the film includes cinematographer Tirru and editor MS Aiyyappan Nair.

