Watch: Mohanlal, Mammootty and others at Antony Perumbavoor’s daughter’s wedding

A video posted by the actor shows numerous actors, filmmakers and technicians from the Malayalam film industry attending the function.

It is a very happy moment for him and his family, actor Mohanlal said, on the occasion of his longtime friend Antony Perumbavoor’s daughter’s wedding. With a video highlighting the attendance of numerous actors, filmmakers and technicians from the Malayalam film industry, Mohanlal wishes the couple, his ‘dearest children Anisha Antony and Emil Vincent’ the very best, ‘as they embark on their journey together’.

Dr Anisha Antony in her wedding gown, let her veil trail behind as Antony, one of the most prolific producers in Malayalam cinema, led her to the altar. Emil waited in his black suit as bridesmaids in maroon accompanied young men, followed by Mohanlal and his wife Suchithra. The couple’s children – actor Pranav and Vismaya – were there too. The men in black suits, the women in red.

“My family and I are going through a very happy moment. I see this as a function happening in my home. It's been around 33 years since Antony has been with me,” Mohanlal said.

“Today is one of the most important days in our family. God bless both of you,” Suchithra said.

Watch: Wedding highlights

For the reception, the bride and groom chose navy blue – he in a suit and she in a pleated dress. Actors came trickling by, many of them in black, as if following a dress code. Parvathy and Jayaram, Madhupal, Tovino, Fahadh and Nazriya, Manju Warrier, Geetu Mohandas, Biju Menon, Vineeth, Jayasurya, Aashiq Abu and Rima, Prithviraj and Supriya all came forward with wishes for the newly married.

Mammootty who too appeared in black said, “Lal (Mohanlal) sees Antony as a brother. For 40 years or so I have seen Lal more often than I have seen my own brothers. Lal is a brother to me. And Lal’s brother is also my brother.”

Directors Priyadarshan, Kamal, Siddique, Jeethu Joseph, Renjith, TK Rajiv Kumar were all part of the function. Film families such as Keerthy, Menaka and Suresh Kumar showed up. Mohanlal’s old gang of friends in cinema like actor Manianpilla Raju and director Priyadarshan were there. Young actors like Namitha Pramod, Honey Rose too came.

