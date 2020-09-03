Prominent film producer Antony Perumbavoor’s daughter Dr Anisha got engaged to her fiance Dr Emil Vincent at a private ceremony in Kochi on Wednesday. Among the limited number of guests were actor Mohanlal and his wife Suchitra. The couple looked stunning in their black-themed outfits, while the guests were colour coordinated in beige and white ensembles. Dr Anisha, daughter of Shanti and Perumbavoor, wore an ensemble of a black crop top with sheer flare sleeves and a long A-line skirt. Dr Emil looked dapper in the black bandhgala suit.

Dressed in beige silk kurta and vesti, actor Mohanlal addressed the small gathering and greeted the couple, along with his wife Suchitra, who wore a simple yet elegant white kurti and skirt.

The couple’s parents, too, were decked up in beige attires. The groom is the son of Dr Vincent and Sindhu.

Keeping with the COVID-19 protocols, it is reported that only less than 50 guests were in attendance at the engagement ceremony. Mohanlal and Antony Perumbavoor share a great camaraderie with each other and have been working together for decades. The producer’s production house, Aashirvad Cinemas, has been exclusively producing films starring Mohanlal.

Sharing a few images from the ceremony on his Instagram page, Antony Perumbavoor wrote: “I'm very happy to announce my daughter's marriage fixation. Requesting your prayers and blessings.”

The parents and siblings of both Dr Anisha and Dr Emil are seen in the images. The wedding is reportedly scheduled to take place in December.

Here are some of the pictures from the ceremony.