Watch: 'Middle Class Melodies' trailer gets fans excited

The film stars Anand Deverakonda and Varsha Bollamma in the lead.

A family entertainer, Middle Class Melodies, starring Anand Deverakonda and Varsha Bollamma is all set to hit the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on November 20. On Tuesday, the much awaited Telugu movieâ€™s trailer was released by Anandâ€™s brother, actor Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna.

The trailer of this movie has received a good response from the audience and is trending at Number 1 on YouTube. The trailer indicates that the movie is set in a rural area in Andhra Pradesh and shows the daily struggles of a middle class common man, who aspires to go to a nearby town Guntur to set up a hotel.

With this movie, Vinod Anantoju is making his directorial debut. Speaking about the project, he said, â€œMiddle Class Melodies is a story about everyone â€“ me and all of us, who are chasing those seemingly big but simple dreams. The film centers around a bunch of characters from middle-class families and charts their quirky journey. With a relatable storyline peppered with lighthearted moments, I am confident viewers will enjoy this slice of life comedy. I am glad that with Middle Class Melodies releasing worldwide, I will be able to bring smiles across global audiences."

Meanwhile, Anand Deverakonda said that his role in this film is entirely different from his previous role in movies such as Dorasani and that he is playing the role of a common man, who struggles to get what he needs. Commenting on the same, Anand said, â€œRaghava is starkly different from my previous roles and it was certainly challenging to bring out the humour and romance at the same time; but working with such wonderful talented people including Varsha and Vinod made it extremely easy and comfortable."

Varsha Bollamma, who is playing as the female lead, was earlier seen in several Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam in various roles. For this movie, Varsha had to go through a lot of training to master the Guntur dialect, she said.

Sharing her experiences, Varsha said, â€œMiddle Class Melodies is a movie thatâ€™s extremely close to my heart because all of us in the team worked with a lot of passion and love. And Iâ€™m sure once people watch it, itâ€™ll be close to their hearts as well because the situations, the characters, and everything is extremely raw and relatable!! I had to undergo intensive training and participate in certain workshops to master the Guntur dialect used in the film. However, it was great working with director Vinod who hails from the same background and who helped me perfect the dialogues."

Watch Middle Class Melodies trailer here :