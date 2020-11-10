Sidhu Jonnalagadda and Seerat Kapoor open up on 'Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma'

This ‘light-hearted, easy breezy love story’ has Sidhu Jonnalagadda and Seerat Kapoor in the lead roles.

After his recent film Krishna and His Leela’s release on Netflix, actor Sidhu Jonnalagadda will be seen on screen once again with his co-star Seerat Kapoor. Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma, directed by Aditya Mandala, will have Sidhu and Seerat playing the lead pair. This romantic comedy is all set to release on November 13, on the occasion of Deepavali, on the Telugu OTT platform Aha.

Though the movie was originally meant for a theatrical release, like many other films, it was pushed to opt for an OTT release as theatres in the Telugu states were shut for more than seven months. However, the makers say they are happy that the film is releasing on Aha, as they believe they can reach a wider audience now. The team says that Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma is a 'light-hearted, easy breezy love story', and that the audience can relax for the duration of this movie.

The Aha team released the teaser for the film recently, which has been receiving a lot of attention from viewers. The teaser introduces the character of Siddhu in a Telangana dialect, narrating the character’s life in a humorous way. While Siddhu and Seerat star in the lead roles, the supporting cast includes veteran actor Tanikella Bharani, Pragathi, Lakshmi Manchu, Shishir Sharma, Jaya Prakash, Rajeswari Nair, Kamal Kamaraju, Viva Harsha, Fish Venkat and Kalpika Ganesh.

Apart from playing the lead role, Siddhu Jonnalagadda is also the writer and creative producer for the movie. Speaking to TNM, Siddhu said that he plays the role of a “simple, average engineering student” who is “not a very attractive personality”.

With regard to working with the team, Siddhu said, “It was fun working with the team, as we already know each other and we were friends before.” He also said that he is coming up with another project, titled Narudu Brathuku Natana, under the Sithara Entertainments banner, which is yet to go on the floors.

In Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma, Seerat said that her character has a mysterious air, and the only aspects about her that we know of are that she is Tamilian, and an ‘extremely career-oriented and not easily distracted’ college girl. Speaking about her experience of working with the film’s team, she said, “The team has been very fresh and creative and there was always a healthy discussion on how the scene can be made better. Through this role, I understood myself more as an artist.”

Seerat is also all set to make her Bollywood debut as a lead character in a yet-to-be-titled double mystery thriller, under the banner of Tusshar Entertainment.

Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma marks Aditya Mandala’s directorial debut. He had earlier worked as an associate director for Kshanam. Commenting on the plot, Aditya said, “This is the story of a young couple and it reflects our present times. The movie includes a lot about the digital era that we are living in, as the internet plays a key role in our lives. How this affects these youngsters forms the crux of the story.” Aditya said that it was quite fun working with the team, and since this is his directorial debut, he had a personal and emotional connection with everyone involved.

