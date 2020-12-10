Watch: Manju Warrier, Tovino, Rima Kallingal, others cast votes in local body polls

The second phase of the elections was held on Thursday in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts.

Flix KERALA LOCAL BODY POLLS 2020

The second phase of the local body polls in Kerala, held on Thursday, saw several Mollywood celebrities going out to cast their votes. Actors Rima Kallingal, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Innocent and filmmaker Aashiq Abu, among others, took part in the second phase of the elections that were held in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts.

Casting their votes in Kochi, celebrity couple Rima Kallingal and Aashiq Abu expressed that they wish to see the continuing rule of the Left Democratic Front in the state. “Despite going through many hardships in these times, it was an administration which we could be proud of. I wish that it may continue,” Rima Kallingal told Manorama News after casting her vote. Aashiq Abu also stated that his vote was to see the continuing rule of the current government.

Manju Warrier voted in Thrissur on Thursday morning. The actor, clad in a beige kurta, was accompanied by her mother to the polling booth. Tovino Thomas also had his vote in Thrissur district. In the videos that surfaced, the actor, clad in a white shirt and jeans, could be seen standing in a queue along with other voters while waiting for his turn to go in.

Actor Remya Nambeeshan who cast polls from Chottanikkara in Ernakulam district urged everyone to cast their votes while following COVID-19 protocols. “Since all protocols are being followed correctly, everyone can come and vote. It’s a big thing,” said Remya Nambeeshan.

Kumbalangi Nights fame Shane Nigam who resides in Kochi casted his first vote on Thursday. Coming out of the polling booth in Elamakkara, a Kochi suburb, Shane said that it was heartening to see people coming out to vote in the prevailing pandemic.

Interestingly, Kammattipadam fame actor Manikandan who came to vote at the Tripunithura RLV School, was taken by surprise when he realised that the polling booth was the classroom he had once studied in. Talking to Mathrubhumi News, the actor expressed his happiness on the pleasant coincidence.

Meanwhile, reports had also surfaced that actor Mammootty could not cast his votes as his name was missing from the voters list. The actor who resides in Panampilly Nagar under the Kochi Corporation limits.

The third phase of polling will be held on December 14 in Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts.