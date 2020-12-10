Mammootty can't vote in Kerala local body polls as name missing from votersâ€™ listÂ

According to reports, the superstar's name could have been deleted because he recently moved house.

news Kerala Local Body Elections

Malayalam superstar Mammootty will not be casting his vote in the ongoing Kerala Local Body Elections this year as his name is missing from the votersâ€™ list. The Kochi resident never misses voting and had even voted during the 2019 General Elections and Kerala Assembly elections in 2016. However, this year, the superstarâ€™s name is missing on the votersâ€™ list for the elections to the Kochi Municipal Corporation.

Kochi went to poll on Thursday and according to reports, Mammootty only came to know that his name was missing from the electoral list on Wednesday, the eve of election day, and thus could not do anything about it.

The voting in Kochi city and five other districts â€” Ernakulam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad â€” falls on Thursday.

According to reports, Mammootty, who was a long time Panampilly Nagar resident, had recently shifted his house to Kadavanthara within Kochi. This move could possibly be the reason for the deletion of his name from the electoral list.

During the 2019 General Elections, Mammotty came to his polling booth with both Congress Candidate Hibi Eden and LDF candidate P Rajeev, and endorsed both candidates. The BJP contestant from Kochi was Alphons Kannanthanam who expressed his displeasure at Mammootty only endorsing the Congress and Left candidates.

Meanwhile, Mammoottyâ€™s son Dulquer Salmaan will also be unable to cast his vote in this local body elections as he is away in Chennai.

This is Phase 2 of the Local Body Elections in Kerala. Phase 1 of the elections got over on December 8 in five districts â€” Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki on Thursday.