Mammootty’s ‘One’ will not have a direct OTT release

The star plays the Chief Minister of Kerala in the film, directed by Santhosh Vishwanath and written by Bobby and Sanjay.

Flix Mollywood

Malayalam megastar Mammootty’s upcoming film One will not directly release on an Over-the-top (OTT) platform, suggest reports. While there have been rumours to the contrary, sources from the film’s camp have rubbished them and clearly indicated that it will first have a theatrical release.

However, there has been no word on when movie theatres in Kerala are likely to open as COVID-19 cases continue to be on the rise. The film was originally scheduled to release on 22 May 2020 but was postponed after a lockdown was insisted by the spread of the pandemic.

Mammootty plays the Chief Minister of Kerala in One, a film directed by Santhosh Vishwanath and written by Bobby and Sanjay.

This film will have the distinction of being the first film to be shot at the Kerala Legislative Assembly old complex.

In a recent interview to the Times of India , the film's director said that there is a patchwork to be shot which will involve a large crowd. “We have a patchwork of the tail-end portions left. It’s an outdoor sequence with Mammukka and required a large crowd to be present. If we have to shoot the scene now, we have to compromise a lot. We would rather not shoot it when the restrictions are in place,” said Santhosh.

Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Renji Panicker, Sreenivasan, Joju George and Murali Gopy have been roped in for important roles in the film. Ishaani Krishna, sister of Ahaana Krishna, is making her acting debut with One.

The film is bankrolled by ICHAIS Productions and is currently in post production stage.

Mammootty has earlier played Chief Minister in a Tamil film called Makkal Aatchi decades ago and recently he played late Andhra Pradesh CM Y Rajasekhar Reddy in his biopic titled Yatra.

The star has a slew of films in various stages of production. One of these is The Priest, directed by Jofin T Chacko. Anto Joseph is bankrolling the film under his banner in association with filmmaker-producer B Unni Krishnan. Manju Warrier has been roped in to play the female lead in it. Incidentally, this is the first time Mammootty and Manju Warrier come together for a film despite being in the industry for decades. Besides Manju Warrier, The Priest will also have Nikhila Vimal in an important role.

Watch: Teaser of One