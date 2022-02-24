Watch: Mammootty looks intense in Bheeshma Parvam trailer

'Bheeshma Parvam' is helmed by director Amal Neerad and also stars Tabu, Soubin Shahir, Nadhiya and Shine Tom Chacko, apart from Mammootty.

The trailer of director Amal Neerad's much-awaited Malayalam action entertainer Bheeshma Parvam, featuring Mollywood star Mammootty in the lead, was unveiled on Wednesday, February 23. The trailer features Mammootty in a gangster-like avatar. The video hints at an intense action drama. Sources told IANS that the film has been censored with a U/A certificate and has a run time of 144 minutes.

The film, written by Amal Neerad and Devadath Shaji, has music by Sushin Shyam and cinematography by Anend C Chandran. Mammootty plays a character called Michael in this revenge drama, and fans have high expectations of the film. Apart from Mammootty, Bheeshma Parvam also has a stellar cast including Anasuya Bharadwaj, Tabu, Anjali, Shine Tom Chacko, Jinu Joseph, Dileesh Pothan, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Farhaan Faasil, Nedumudi Venu, Sudev Nair, Lena, Srindaa, KPAC Lalitha, Nadhiya Moidu, Anagha, Veena Nandakumar, Padmaraj Ratheesh, Shebin Benson, Abu Salim, Harish Uthaman, Nisthar Sait, Hareesh Peradi, and Maala Parvathi.

Recently, the team released a new poster of Mammootty from the film. Mammootty's son, Dulquer Salmaan shared the new poster on his Insta timeline with the tags, 'Make way for the king', 'Gonna be monumental'. Bheeshma Parvam is scheduled to hit the big screens on March 3.

The teaser was unveiled on February 11. Sharing the teaser, Dulquer Salmaan wrote: “Stop press ! Senior just broke the internet ! Khatarnaak teaser @mammootty @amalneerad_official ! Michael brings it and how. The megastar showing us boys how it’s done ! I’m rambling now with excitement !” The teaser featured a man introducing Mammootty’s character, while shots of the actor entering the frame played out correspondingly. “I’ve seen the Michael (Mammootty) you guys have never seen or known of. You wouldn’t have opened your mouth had you seen that version of him,” the voice says.

Mammootty also has films like CBI 5 and Puzhu in his kitty.