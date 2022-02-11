Watch: Bheeshma Parvam teaser features Mammootty as a fierce Michael

Bheeshma Parvam is helmed by director Amal Neerad and also stars Tabu, Soubin Shahir, Nadhiya and Shine Tom Chacko, apart from Mammootty.

Flix Mollywood

The teaser from Mollywood star Mammootty’s long-awaited film Bheeshma Parvam was unveiled on February 11. The teaser indicates that Mammootty is likely to play the role of a gangster or don. Corresponding to introductory shots of Mammootty entering the frame, we hear another character from the film saying, “I’ve seen the Michael (Mammootty) you guys have never seen or known of. You wouldn’t have opened your mouth had you seen that version of him,” the voice says. The teaser of Bheeshma Parvam hints at an intriguing action-drama.

Bheeshma Parvam is written by director Amal Neerad and Devadath Shaji. The technical crew includes Anend C Chandran as the Director of Photography, Vivek Harshan as the editor, Sushin Shyam as the music composer and Supreme Sundar as the stunt director. Unveiling the trailer on Friday, February 11, the makers also announced that the film will release in theatres on March 3.

The star cast of Bheeshma Parvam reportedly includes actors Anasuya Bharadwaj, Tabu, Anjali, Shine Tom Chacko, Jinu Joseph, Dileesh Pothan, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Farhaan Faasil, Nedumudi Venu, Sudev Nair, Lena, Srindaa, KPAC Lalitha, Nadhiya Moidu, Anagha, Veena Nandakumar, Padmaraj Ratheesh, Shebin Benson, Abu Salim, Harish Uthaman, Nisthar Sait, Hareesh Peradi, and Maala Parvathi.

Watch the teaser of Mammootty’s Bheeshma Parvam here:

Mammootty completed 50 years as an actor in 2021. He made his first on-screen appearance as a child artist in the 1971 Malayalam movie Anubhavangal Paalichakal. It was directed by KS Sethumadhavan and scripted by Thoppil Bhas. The cast included actors Sathyan, Prem Nazeer, Sheela and KPAC Lalitha, among others. The film is touted to be one of the best Malayalam films from the '70s.

He is also gearing up for the release of films like CBI 5 and Puzhu. Co-starring actor Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead, Puzhu is helmed by debutant filmmaker Ratheena and is produced by Dulquer Salmaan along with S George’s Cyn Cyl Celluloid. Puzhu marks the first-time collaboration between father-son duo Mammootty and Dulquer since the former is playing the lead role, while Dulquer is on board as the producer for the project.

