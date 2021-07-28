Watch: Making of boxing fights in 'Sarpatta Parambarai'

The video shows how Arya and John Kokken trained for their matches in the film.

Flix Kollywood

The intense boxing fights in Sarpatta Parambarai, directed by Pa Ranjith, are the highlight of the film. Now, a making video from the sets has been released, giving the viewers a sneak peek into how the nail-biting fight sequences between Kabilan, played by Arya, and Vembuli, played by John Kokken, were staged.

Sarpatta Parambarai is set in 1970s North Madras and revolves around the sport of boxing. The film shows how two boxing clans, Sarpatta and Idiyappa, fight for dominance over the sport. The movie also throws light on the challenges that boxers face in society and in the ring.

Meanwhile, in the making video, Arya and John Kokken can be seen undergoing training with plenty of spectators. Two professional boxers are on the set, training them at EVP Film City in Chembarambakkam. The actors practise the exact moves shown to them by the trainers in the ring, following the instructions to the tee.

The scene where a chair is thrown on Kabilan just before he's about to knock out Vembuli in the movie is also part of the video. It can be seen that the chairs were thrown multiple times on the stunt masters in the scene before Arya did it. According to reports, Arya was trained by G Thiyagarajan, a former National level boxer, in the style of Muhammad Ali while John Kokken was trained in Mike Tyson's style of boxing.

Sarpatta Parambarai recently had an OTT release on Amazon Prime Video. The movie also stars Dushara Vijayan, Anupama, John Vijay, Pasupathi among others.

Earlier, a video of actor Shabeer, who played the role of Dancing Rose, went viral. The video showed his intense workout in preparation for the film.The workout video features several exercises that are part of High-intensity Interval Training (HIIT), as well as the ones that fall under agility and balance training.

Watch the making video here: