Watch: Makers of Pawan Kalyan- Rana Daggubati starrer release video from sets

Helmed by Sagar Chandra, the movie is the remake of hit Malayalam movie ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ starring Biju Menon and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Flix Tollywood

The makers of Tollywood actors Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s upcoming movie treated fans with a new video from the sets on Tuesday. Tentatively titled PSKRanaMovie, the movie is the Tollywood remake of popular Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum. They also announced that the movie will be released next year, on the occasion of Sankranthi. Sharing the video, Sithara Entertainments, the production banner bankrolling the movie wrote: Power Star as #BheemlaNayak, will take charge Sankranthi 2022. Here's a small glimpse from the sets of #ProductionNo12.”

In the video from the sets, we see visuals featuring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s entry to the sets. There are also close-up and slow-motion shots of Pawan Kalyan, where he is seen as cop Bheemla Nayak. The close-to one minute video also shares glimpses of crew members working in the sets of the movie.

On Monday, July 26, the makers had shared an image featuring Pawan Kalyan as cop Bheemla Nayak, from the sets. They also announced that the shooting for the movie has resumed in Hyderabad with the necessary COVID-19 safety protocols in place. They added that both Pawan Kalyan and Rana are participating in the latest schedule.

Starring Biju Menon as Ayappan Nair, a policeman, and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Koshy, a retired army havildar, Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum received positive responses from fans and critics alike. The Tollywood remake is helmed by director Sagar Chandra and bankrolled by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments. Actor Aishwarya Rajesh too has been reportedly roped in for the project.

Watch the video from sets of ‘PSKRanaMovie’ here:

Pawan Kalyan’s recently released film Vakeel Saab, featured the actor as a lawyer. Helmed by Sriram Venu, Vakeel Saab is the Tollywood remake of hit Hindi movie Pink. Actors Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Anjali, who also have lead roles, reprised Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang’s roles from the original, while Pawan reprised Amitabh Bachchan’s role from Pink. Vakeel Saab had its theatrical release on April 9, and subsequently started streaming on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from April 30.

Pawan Kalyan will also be seen in PSPK28 and Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Meanwhile, Rana, who was last seen in Kaadan, is waiting for the release of Virata Parvam.