Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s remake of ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ resumes shooting

Helmed by Sagar Chandra, the movie stars actor Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in the lead.

Flix Tollywood

The shooting of the Tollywood remake of popular Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum resumed on Monday in Hyderabad. An image featuring Pawan Kalyan from the sets of the movie was released by the makers. The actor-politician will be seen as a cop named Bheemla Nayak. Sharing the image, Sithara Entertainments, the production banner bankrolling the film, announced that the shoot has commenced and also added that the required coronavirus protocols are in place in the sets. Sharing the announcement, Sithara Entertainments tweeted on Monday: “#BheemlaNayak is back on duty. @SitharaEnts #ProductionNo12 shoot resumes today with all the safety precautions!”

Acclaimed Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum starred Biju Menon as Ayappan Nair, a policeman and Prithviraj as Koshy, a retired army havildar. The movie will also star Baahubali fame Rana Daggubati. Actor Aishwarya Rajesh too has been reportedly roped in for the project. Tentatively titled PSKRanaMovie, the film is produced by Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments. Billed to be an action thriller, Trivikram Srinivas is writing the dialogues for the film that will have music by S Thaman, while Navin Nooli is on board as the editor. The project is helmed by filmmaker Sagar Chandra. According to the makers, both Pawan Kalyan and Rana are participating in the latest schedule.

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Vakeel Saab, which was the Tollywood remake of hit Bollywood movie Pink. The courtroom drama hit the big screens on April 9 and started streaming on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from April 30. Actors Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Anjali, who also have lead roles, reprised Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang’s roles from the original. Directed by Sriram Venu, Vakeel Saab stars Pawan as a lawyer. He has teamed up with director Harish Shankar for the tentatively titled project PSPK28.Pawan Kalyan is also currently working on the upcoming period drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu .

Meanwhile, Rana, who was last seen in Kaadan, has Virata Parvam in the pipeline.