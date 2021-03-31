Watch: Makers of Dhanush's 'Karnan' release fourth song from the film

'Uttradheenga Yeppov' features singer Dhee of ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ fame.

Flix Kollywood

The makers of upcoming Kollywood film Karnan on Wednesday released the fourth song from the film, ‘Uttradheenga Yeppov’ or ‘Karnan’s Battle’ (Karnanin Yuttham) as described in the song. The song, featuring Dhee of ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ fame, has been written by director Mari Selvaraj.

The song, which is a promotional video song, begins with the lines: “The very next moment after noticing a person without any guilt feeling piercing the earworms through the fish hook, Karnan gave a cry to the battle.” In the recently released teaser, lead actor Dhanush has been shown as a sword-wielding warrior who comes to the rescue of his people.

The song begins as a fast peppy dance number, in complete contrast to the tone set by Karnan’s other songs, but is mixed with Parai beats like the other songs from the film. The ‘Uttradheenga Yeppov’ video also features actor Dhanush, music composer Santosh Narayanan, choreographer Sandy and Mari Selvaraj.

Watch the song here:

‘Uttradheenga Yeppov’ is the fourth song from Karnan to be released, after ‘Kandaa Vara Sollunga’, ‘Manjanathi Puranam’ and ‘Thattan Thattan’. The film, which is releasing on April 9 in theatres across Tamil Nadu, is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu.

Karnan stars Dhanush and Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan in the lead. Other important characters in the film are played by actors Lal Paul, Natarajan, Yogi Babu, Gouri G Kishan and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli.

Recently, the film unit had to change the lyrics of the song ‘Pandarathi Puranam’, after some had expressed their objections with the usage of the word “Pandarathi”. The word has now been replaced with “Manjanathi”.

Issuing a statement in this regard, Mari Selvaraj said that he respected people’s values while creating the song, but also acknowledged that certain works/names could invoke strong reactions and have an unimaginable impact on society. In view of this, he said that the makers have decided to put an end to the debate and discussions related to the title of the song by changing it to ‘Manjanathi Puranam’.