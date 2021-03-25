Changes made to 'Karnan' song 'Pandarathi Puranam' after controversy

Director Mari Selvaraj announced the new title on Twitter, after a case was filed citing that the lyrics could be insulting to certain communities in Tamil Nadu.

Flix Kollywood

Director Mari Selvaraj took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that the title of the song â€˜Pandarathi Puranamâ€™ from his upcoming movie Karnan will be changed to â€˜Manjanathi Puranamâ€™. Mari Selvaraj shared a long note addressed to fans, explaining the reason behind the name change.

Mari started the note by thanking fans for their continued support and added that it is the love he receives from fans that has taught him to indulge in responsible filmmaking. Speaking about artistic responsibility, Mari said all the visual imagery used in his films were carefully chosen with great diligence.

The director, who rose to fame with his 2018 film Pariyerum Perumal, further stated that it is with the same kind of diligence and integrity that he created the song â€˜Pandarathi Puranamâ€™. The director emphasised that the makers respected peopleâ€™s values while creating the song, but he also acknowledged that certain works/names could invoke strong reactions and have an unimaginable impact on society. In view of that, he said that the makers have decided to put an end to the debate and discussions related to the title of the song by changing it to â€˜Manjanathi Puranamâ€™.

Towards the end of the note, he explained that the changes will be made, but it will take time to carry the changes across digital platforms.

Earlier, a case was filed against the makers of the song â€˜Pandarathi Puranamâ€™ and a request was made to either ban the track from releasing or to revoke the censor certificate, citing that the lyrics of the song could be insulting to certain communities in Tamil Nadu. According to a report published by Times of India on March 18, a resident named Prabhu from Maduraiâ€™s Subramaniapuram, reportedly filed the welfare petition in the High Court, Madurai branch. The report further states that following the petition, the court had sent notices to director Mari Selvaraj, the producers of the film, the censor office as well as the YouTube channel.

â€˜Pandarathi Puranamâ€™ was released as the second single from the album on March 2. The song is sung by music director Deva, who is also popular as â€˜Thenisai Thendralâ€™, along with Reetha Anthony. The song has lyrics penned by Yuga Bharathi. The track begins with an ode to a woman who goes by the name Pandarathi. The song explores the affection a husband has for his wife after her untimely demise. Sung in Oppari style, the song became an instant hit online.

Karnan stars Dhanush and Rajisha Vijayan in lead roles. Bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu under the banner of V Creations, the film is slated for release on April 9 this year.