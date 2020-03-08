Watch: Kerala police use movie scenes to create awareness on coronavirus

The video is packed with film clippings and narrated in Thiruvananthapuram slang.

It would appear that Mammootty is asking Padmapriya why she is so scared about coronavirus when she just needs to take some precautions. It is not Mammootty's voice though, but a dubbed voice using the same Thiruvananthapuram slang the actor used for the movie Rajamanikyam back in 2005. It is also not any film but a short awareness video released by the Kerala Police, known for using movies to convey important messages to the public.

In a video packed with scenes from a host of films, and narrated in Thiruvananthapuram slang, the Kerala Police has tried to bring some awareness on COVID-19, since the virus outbreak has been causing panic among the public.

You see Innocent's scared demeanour from Manichithrathazhu and Jagathy's casual stroll as Tamil stars Surya, Vijay, Rajanikanth and Ajith appear to convey in Thiruvananthapuram slang, “if you came from a coronavirus-affected place, go rest at home and stay isolated for at least 28 days.” But it is told lightheartedly using the local terms of endearment such as 'chellakili' and 'appi' and not as an order. Then Dhanush is on screen with the dubbed voice saying, “it might be difficult, but be a little patient considering the people at your home and your town”.

The video switches to Malayalam actors like Jayasurya, Asif Ali and Fahadh Faasil as the advice continues: avoid going to places like cinema theatres and malls where a large number of people gather. Do not let anyone near the persons under observation, the narrator says affectionately.

The video shows apt clippings of actors sneezing and coughing to warn about covering your mouth with tissue or towel or the N95 mask. Even an old film clipping of Mohanlal thoroughly washing his hands is used to advise people to follow the same procedure. Don't play the doctor yourself but call the helpline number, it says, as the number scrolls on the screen: 0471-2552056 /1056 (toll-free) along with a movie scene featuring Thilakan and Jagathy Sreekumar.

The popular scene from Chithram where Ranjini brings 'paavaka' (bitter gourd) juice to Mohanlal, is also used to convey the importance of following a diet. Dispose of the items used by the virus-infected people and clean the room where they rest, the video adds, with more funnily apt film scenes.

“What corona, if we stand together, chellakili?” asks the narrator at the end of the two-minute video.

