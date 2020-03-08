Attukal Pongala to go on in Kerala, those with COVID-19 symptoms asked to stay away

Five people in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala have been reported coronavirus positive.

news Coronavirus

Despite five new coronavirus cases being reported in Kerala, Attukal Pongala, the famous temple festival in Thiruvananthapuram in which lakhs of women will participate, will not be cancelled, the Kerala government announced. But officials said that those with any symptoms of coronavirus or those who have returned from coronavirus affected countries should not participate in the festival.

The Pongala, slated to be held on Monday, will see lakhs of women prepare food in earthen pots and offer it to the goddess of the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple.

Three members of a family in Pathanamthitta district who recently arrived from Italy and two of their relatives living nearby have been confirmed with coronavirus.

“Pongala has been in preparation for several months and there were no positive cases in between. People from Pathanamthitta who had any kind of contact with those who have contracted coronavirus should not take part in the pongala,” said Health minister KK Shailaja.

She reiterated at the press meeting called on Sunday morning that those with any kinds of symptoms, such as fever or cold, should stay away from participating in the fest. She added that those who have symptoms should prepare the pongala at their homes and not come out in the crowd.

The officials also said that precautions have been taken for the conduct of the Attukal Pongala. “A team of 23 health personnel will be deployed at various points. In all 32 wards where pongala rites will be held, teams including Asha workers will be deployed. Announcements will be made in Tamil, Malayalam and English in railway and bus stations on the precautions to be taken by devotees coming for Attukal Pongala,” said District Collector K Gopalakrishnan. The personnel deployed will be in charge of monitoring the people participating in the festival. If there are foreigners or people showing symptoms, they will be reported to the health officials.

Minister Shailaja also said that the whole festival will be videographed to know who all participated in the Pongala. “This will be done as a precaution, if anything unprecedented happens to the devotees later, the video will be used to track their contacts,” said the minister.

Health Secretary Rajan Khobragade also said that those coming for Pongala should abide strictly by the advisory given.

Many had asked the government to postpone the Pongala. But the government said the festival will go on with the cooperation of the Devaswom Board.

The first coronavirus cases reported in India was in Kerala. The three students who came from Wuhan in China recovered with timely intervention of the health department of the state, without the disease being spread to other people.