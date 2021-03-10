Watch: Karnataka MLAs argue over CM's response to Panchamasali issue in Assembly

BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal was accusing Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa of absolving from his promises when Renukacharya intervened.

news Politics

Karnataka BJP MLAs Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and MP Renukacharya locked horns over the Panchamasali sub-sect quota row and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s response to the issue, during the state Assembly session on Wednesday. Yatnal accused the CM of avoiding his duties. “The CM is missing; he is not executing his duties. He rose to power because of the Lingayat community but where is he now? Our community is being systematically suppressed,” claimed Yatnal.

Meanwhile, defending the CM, Renukacharya requested Yatnal to not use brusque language and be respectful towards the Chief Minister. “Be it Panchamasali community or Veerashaiva community, the CM is working towards resolving everyone’s issues,” he added.

The two can be seen getting into the war of words as they continue to speak over each other.

Watch a video clip of the Assembly session here:

This is not the first time a riled up Yatnal has made statements against the Chief Minister. When he was not given a portfolio amid the state Cabinet reshuffling in January, the MLA had levelled allegations against the CM and his son BY Vijayendra of accepting money in exchange for ministerial berths.

In February, the MLA also said that Yediyurppa's family members are “no less than snakes and scorpions'', despite having been issued a showcause notice for slandering the CM. Yatnal had accused the family of trying to use the Veerashaiva-Lingayat to fleece the state. "Vijayendra is trying to break the unity of our community by instigating one seer after another. This will surely harm our party in the long run, whereas he might gain short time benefit, but for his short time benefit, our party may pay a heavy price," he had told reporters on February 15, 2021.

During the Assembly session, Yatnal also reminded the CM about his promise that was made during the Kalaburagi election, to include Adi Banajiga and Panchamsali sub-sects in the 2A category. "What we are asking is to fulfil his promises made to us," he said.