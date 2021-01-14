Karnataka CM caught in ‘CD controversy’, Congress demands investigation into allegations

Basanagouda Yatnal said, “CM BS Yediyurappa has made ministers those who have blackmailed him using CDs for the last three months”.

Another political controversy is brewing in Karnataka after BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal alleged that a couple of the legislators who were given ministerial berths on Wednesday blackmailed the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa with a CD. The Opposition have asked for an explanation with KPCC President DK Shivakumar demanding a probe into the allegations.

Speaking to reporters after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced the induction of 7 new members to the Karnataka cabinet, Basanagouda Yatnal said, “CM BS Yediyurappa has made ministers those who have blackmailed him using CDs for the last three months. Three people, one political secretary and two (sitting) ministers, were blackmailing with some of his CDs One, who took oath as minister today, paid a sum to Vijayendra (Yediyurappa’s son) apart from using his CDs to blackmail him.”

While the Chief Minister has chosen to not react to the controversy thus far, with more BJP leaders echoing similar sentiments, the Opposition has demanded that an investigation should be ordered by Yediyurappa. Addressing a press conference, DK Shivakumar said,"This is the voice of BJP leaders saying not Congress leaders. They say bribes were involved in selecting the cabinet ministers. What is the Income Tax department doing? Why is there no discussion about this? Why aren't they going for a suo motu case on this?,” Shivakumar said on Wednesday.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to call for action over the CD and the blackmail allegations.

“MLA has openly claimed that many BJP leaders have got ministerial berth by blackmailing @BSYBJP using a CD.Does @CMofKarnataka have courage to file a criminal case against those who blackmailed him?,” he tweeted. “@BJP4Karnataka leaders have now come to sense about family politics of @BSYBJP There are defacto & dejure CMs in Karnataka. The real power is in the hands of Yediyurappa's son. Many know this truth,” he added.

BJP is imploding in Karnataka with 20 BJP MLAs abusing CM Yediyurappa in public after Cabinet expansion.



BJP leaders are saying Yeddy is being blackmailed by some MLAs using a 'CD'



Nation Wants To Know what does this CD have? Do Modi/Shah know?



BJP = Blackmailers Janata Party — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) January 14, 2021

Yediyurappa’s son Vijayendra was at the centre of a controversy in October 2020 when the editor of the Kannada channel Power TV went into hiding and the channel was shut down. The incident followed allegations raised on the channel about a bribery scandal allegedly involving the chief minister’s family.

Read: Bengaluru police search private channel after complaint related to ‘sting’ on BSY family