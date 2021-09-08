Watch: Jyotika's insights on her trek in the Himalayas

Following her first social media post on Instagram, actor Jyotika surprised fans with a four-minute-long video featuring glimpses from her trek to Kashmir Great Lakes.

Flix Entertainment

Days after making her social media debut on Instagram, Kollywood actor Jyotika shared a four-minute-long video featuring glimpses from her trek to Kashmir Great Lakes. The video opens with a quote that reads, “It is not the mountains we conquer, but ourselves.” Indicating that the actor had noteworthy takeaways from her trekking diaries. Sharing the video on September 7, Jyotika wrote that it is a ‘kutty’ (short) travelogue from her 70 km trek to Kashmir Great Lakes along with the team from Bikat Adventures.

In the vlog, Jyotika shared photos and videos of the picturesque landscapes, the lakes and breathtaking viewpoints en route. She also talked about her experiences during the exhilarating journey. “I’ve tried this the very first time. It's very challenging but the best part is. This is what I get after the walk,” the actor is heard saying, as she points to a scrumptious meal.

Images of cozy tents, group photos and videos of everyone singing popular songs like ‘Nenjukulle’, ‘Pudhu Vellai Mazhai/Yeh Haseen Vadiyan’ and classics like Kishore Kumar’s ‘Chookar Mere Mann Ko’, also made their way into the travelogue.

Joining the #PawriHoRahiHai trend, actor Jyotika and other trekkers recreated the meme. They can be heard saying, “Yeh Hum hain, yeh Humara trek ho raha hai, aur Hummari watt lag rahi hai,” (This is us. We are trekking and we are in trouble). Towards the end we see an image of Jyotika holding the Indian flag. The video concludes with a quote from the actor that reads, “Life is like a rainbow. Let’s start discovering its colours. I found my blue.”

In her first social media post, Jyotika mentioned that she has a lot of positivity to share from her lockdown diaries. “At the Himalayas on Independence Day, The beautiful Kashmir Great Lakes, 70 km trek. With the awesome team of Bikat adventures - Rahul, Sachin, Raul and Ashwin, n the Kashmir team Mushtaq n Riyaz bhai. Thank u (sic). Life is only an existence, unless we start living it!! India is gorgeous! Jai hind!"