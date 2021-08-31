Actor Jyotika makes social media debut on Instagram

Suriya welcomed Jyotika on Instagram and said he was thrilled.

Actor and producer Jyotika forayed into social media for the first time with her Instagram account. As part of her first post, the 43-year-old actor shared images from her trek in the Himalayas. Jyotika is seen holding the Indian flag in one of the photos. She also shared a group photo and a candid pic shot against the backdrop of the mountains. Announcing that she is using social media for the first time, Jyotika mentioned that she has a lot of positive incidents from her life to share with followers. "Hello everyone! On social media for the very first time! A lot of positivity to share from my lockdown diaries," Jyotika captioned the pictures.

Jyotika, who is popular for several movies including Kaakha Kaakha, Kushi and Chandramukhi among others, said that she went on a 70 km trek. “At the Himalayas on Independence Day, The beautiful Kashmir Great Lakes, 70 km trek. With the awesome team of Bikat adventures - Rahul, Sachin, Raul and Ashwin, n the Kashmir team Mushtaq n Riyaz bhai. Thank u (sic). Life is only an existence, unless we start living it!! India is gorgeous! Jai hind!"

Welcoming Jyotika on Instagram, Suriya wrote: “My pondatti Strongest!!! Thrilled to see you on Insta.” Meanwhile, streaming platform Amazon Prime Video, wherein the actor’s recent film Ponmagal Vandhal premiered, dropped a comment stating, “Welcoming our ponmagal to instagram.”

Following the coronavirus outbreak last year, Jyotika’s legal drama Ponmagal Vandhal was among the first few Tamil films to directly release on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform. She will be next seen in the Era Saravanan directorial Udanpirappe, which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video this October. Based on the life of siblings, Vairavan and Mathangi, the movie stars actors Sasikumar and Jyotika in the lead. Udanpirappe has music by Imman.

