Watch: Jr NTR’s character 'Komaram Bheem' in Rajamouli’s 'RRR' revealed

The video shows Jr NTR playing a fictionalised version of Komaram Bheem, and his character is introduced through the voice of co-star Ram Charan.

Flix Tollywood

Ram Charan has finally released the much awaited character introduction video of Jr NTR in RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram), SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film. The video, narrated by Ram Charan, shows Jr NTR playing a fictionalised version of revered freedom fighter from Telangana, Komaram Bheem.

“Seas panic when they see him,” Ram Charan’s voice says, as Jr NTR’s character appears on screen, As water washes over his feet, he picks up an arrow and shoots it perfectly to hit a burning target at a distance. “Empires shake when he stands up,” the narrator says, as we see Bheem chained, followed by British authorities running around amid chaos.

Jr NTR is also seen holding a massive flag with the historical slogan 'Jal Jungle Zameen' given by Komaram Bheem, in Devanagari script. “His courage is a scorching sun that can tear through darkness,” Ram Charan, who plays the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, says.

Watch character reveal video of Jr NTR from RRR here:

He then goes on to call him the dear child of the forest, and says, “He is my brother, Gond tiger Komaram Bheem.” Komaram Bheem was a Gond leader who led an uprising against the last Nizam of Hyderabad and the exploitation of local landlords in the early 20th century. The video also shows Bheem dressed like a Muslim man towards the end.

RRR is the next ambitious project from director S S Rajamouli after the hugely successful Baahubali duology. RRR’s star cast also includes Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, and British actor Olivia Morris.

The film is a fictional drama set in the colonial era. “There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about … It is through this fictional story [that] we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli had said at an event last year.

Earlier in March, a similar video introducing Ram Charan’s character was shared by Jr NTR on the occasion of Ram Charan’s birthday. The video created hype around the character of Alluri Sitarama Raju. Ram Charan was shown running across a field carrying a torch, practising archery, shooting, boxing and also meditating, while the camera focused on his caste-thread and sculpted body. The voice-over, by Jr NTR, speaks of the character’s ‘heroic’ qualities.

Jr NTR’s first look was also supposed to be shared on his birthday in May, but this did not happen because of the lockdown due to coronavirus. Shooting for the film was recently resumed after a seven-month gap. Director Rajamouli released a video to announce the return to production.

The film was earlier scheduled to be released on January 8, 2021, in multiple languages. The filmmakers are yet to announce a new release date.