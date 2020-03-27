Watch: Ram Charan's character in 'RRR' revealed

Alluri Sitarama Raju is an Indian revolutionary who fought for the rights of the tribals during British Raj.

The character reveal video of actor Ram Charan in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Roudram Ranam Rudhiram was shared by actor Jr NTR on the occasion of Ram Charan’s birthday. On Thursday, Jr NTR tweeted saying he had a digital surprise in store for Ram Charan.

As promised, I give you @AlwaysRamCharan!

Happy birthday brother! Will cherish our bond forever.#BheemforRamaraju https://t.co/nCiO2YLgs2 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) March 27, 2020

The 1-minute video creates a hype for the character, as the camera focuses on his caste-thread, and sculpted body. He is shown running across a field carrying a torch, practising archery, shooting, boxing and also meditating. The voice-over heaps praises upon the character who is later named in the video as Alluri Sitaramaraju. Ram Charan plays a police officer and the video ends with a silhouette of Lord Rama with his bow and arrow. Alluri Sitarama Raju is an Indian revolutionary who led the Rampa Rebellion of 1922 against the British Raj’s highly restrictive Madras Forest Act of 1882 that affected the lives of the tribal people.

The film’s title was revealed just a few days ago. The poster announced that the film will release on January 8 next year.

The film also stars Junior NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris in important roles. RRR is Rajamouli's next after the hugely successful Baahubali franchise and this too has been planned as a pan-Indian release.

A few days ago, there were rumours that Alia had walked out of the film because of delays. However, a source from her team said that she was very much a part of the cast and that she will continue with the shooting once the coronavirus pandemic dies down in India.

The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. RRR is said to be a period flick set in the pre-independence era. MM Keeravani is on board to compose music, while KK Senthil Kumar will be handling the cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad the editing.