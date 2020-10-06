Watch: Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR resumes shooting

Flix Tollywood

The production of Rajamouli’s ambitious project RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram), starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, has resumed after a seven-month gap. Announcing the project’s resumption, director Rajamouli of Baahubali series fame released a video on Twitter giving a glimpse of how the production team has begun shooting by following COVID-19 health protocols, and wrote, “Life has already become a new normal. We have to adapt to it and move on. And so our shoot resumes... :).”

Life has already become a new normal. We have to adapt to it and move on. And so our shoot resumes... :)https://t.co/qFlpsIHJpc



Await #RamarajuforBheemOnOct22.. #WeRRRBack. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) October 6, 2020

The video begins with slow-motion shots of the crew getting back on the sets, clearing the dust and dirt that had gathered on the sets and concludes with an out of focus shot of both Jr NTR and Ram Charan who are riding along next to each other on a horse and a Bullet, teasing the fans.

The filmmakers announced that they would share the first look of Bheem, played by Jr NTR, on October 22. The first look, which was supposed to be shared on the occasion of Jr NTR’s birthday in May, could not be done due to the lockdown.

In the film, actors Ram Charan Teja and Jr NTR play the roles of two characters based on Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem respectively. It is touted to be a fictional drama set in the pre-Independence era. Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn are making their debut in Telugu, with the film also starring British actor Olivia Morris.

Though the film’s shooting began in March, it was abruptly halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Before the production could resume, Rajamouli and his family members contracted coronavirus earlier in July, worrying the production team. However, the director recovered from the illness.

Though the film was scheduled to release on January 8, 2021, the team has not made an announcement whether the film will be released as per the original date or if there would be a delay.