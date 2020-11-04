Watch: Jr NTR interacts with fan suffering from muscular dystrophy, assures help

In a heartening move, Tollywood actor Jr NTR interacted with one of his fans, Venkanna, who is suffering from muscular dystrophy. The RRR actor got in touch with his fan via a video call and assured him that he would help him in his recovery. According to Venkanna’s family, he has been bed ridden for years due to muscular dystrophy and his mother had to sell their properties for his treatment, which is still continuing.

After learning about his condition, Jr NTR video called the fan and spoke to him. The ardent fan said that his only wish is to take a selfie with the actor one day and conveyed the same. The actor assured that his wish would come true soon.

“This is one of my memorable days in my life. I can't forget this day in my life as you are speaking to me. I want only one selfie with you anna (brother). I wont ask anything more,” said Venkana in a video of their conversation. Replying to the fan, NTR said that he would soon give him the selfie, once the situation gets normalised with the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, NTR asked his fan to take care of his health by eating healthy food.

Jr NTR also spoke to his mother, who explained to him about Venkanna’s health and how despite going to several hospitals and selling properties, his son could not get treated. After hearing this, Jr NTR also assured the family that he would help in his son’s treatment as much as he could and asked him to be safe.

Young Tiger @Tarak9999 today interacted via video call with his die hard fan Venkanna who is severely affected and bed ridden with muscular dystrophy. #NTR promised to meet him and give him a selfie after things are back to normal. pic.twitter.com/fJHkhXLcRr — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) November 3, 2020

On the work front, Jr NTR is currently busy playing Komaram Bheem, one of the lead roles in SS Rajamouli’s RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram), a multi-starrer with Ram Charan Teja and Jr NTR sharing screen space for the first time. DVV Danayya is bankrolling this mega budget under his banner DVV Entertainments. Ram Charan is playing Alluri Sitarama Raju in this period flick set in the pre-Independence era.

