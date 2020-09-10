Jr NTR fans trend #KomaramBheemNTR for his role in â€˜RRRâ€™

The star is currently busy playing Komaram Bheem, one of the lead roles in SS Rajamouliâ€™s â€˜RRRâ€™ aka â€˜Roudram Ranam Rudhiramâ€™.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Jr NTR undoubtedly has the biggest fan following not just in Andhra and Telangana but across the globe. The star is currently busy playing Komaram Bheem, one of the lead roles in SS Rajamouliâ€™s RRR aka Roudram Ranam Rudhiram. While expectations are high on this magnum opus, the star hogged the limelight yet again on Thursday with the hashtag #KomaramBheemNTR trending for several hours on Twitter.

Over 35,000 tweets have already been registered and the number is fast increasing, thanks to the enthusiasm of Jr NTR fans. Several pics and videos from the starâ€™s earlier movies are also being tweeted from Jr NTR Team Online, the starâ€™s fan club handle, providing a treat for fans.

A few weeks ago, the starâ€™s fans celebrated 13 years of Yamadonga with the hashtag #13YearsofYamadonga. The socio-fantasy flick was released on August 15, 2007. Starring Jr NTR in the lead role, it had Priyamani as the female lead. Veteran actor Mohan Babu played a pivotal role in the film along with Ali, Brahmanandam and Mamta Mohandas. The technical crew of the film included MM Keeravani for music, KK Senthil Kumar for cinematography and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao for editing. Ace writer KV Vijayendra Prasad had penned the story and M Ratnam had written the dialogues for this venture.

Yamadonga was bankrolled by Urmila Gunnam and P Cherry under the banner Viswamitra Creations. Interestingly, it was also directed by SS Rajamouli. Jr NTR has teamed up with the director for Simhadri and Student No 1, both of which were hits.

RRR is a multi-starrer with Ram Charan Teja and Jr NTR sharing screen space for the first time. DVV Danayya is bankrolling this mega budget multi-starrer under his banner DVV Entertainments. Ram Charan is playing Alluri Seetharamaraju while Jr NTR is playing the role Komaram Bheem in this period flick set in the pre-Independence era. While Jr NTR will be sporting a bulky look and a beard, Ram Charan will be seen with a completely different hairstyle, for which a top hairstylist was brought on board. It was reported earlier that massive and extravagant sets were erected for shooting an important fight scene.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt will be making her debut in the southern film circuit with this film. Also, Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Varun Dhawan are playing pivotal roles in RRR as well. MM Keeravani is on board to compose the tunes and KK Senthil Kumar for cinematography with A Sreekar Prasad roped in for editing.

Jr NTRâ€™s last outing was Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, which did well at the box-office. The film, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, starred Pooja Hegde as the female lead with Eesha Rebba, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Nagendra Babu and Supriya Pathak in supporting roles.

(Content provided by Digital Native)