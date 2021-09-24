Watch: Glimpses of Valimai shows high octane action and a dapper Ajith

Touted to be an actioner and one of the most awaited films in Kollywood, 'Valimai' is helmed by H Vinoth and stars Ajith and Karthikeyan in the lead.

Flix Kollywood

Following the announcement of the film’s release date recently, the makers of actor Ajith’s Valimai unveiled a new video presenting glimpses from the much-anticipated film on Thursday, September 23. Featuring high-octane action sequences and power-packed dialogues, the video indicates that the movie is likely to be an entertaining actioner. The video opens with a quote about ‘Valimai’ or power, which translates to: “Power, boundless power is what is needed right now.”

Corresponding to slow motion visuals of bikers’ stunts, we hear a voice in the background saying, “We are the venom you’ve churned out. We are Satan's slaves. The dark web is our world. Anyone who dares to set foot in....” Before the sentence is completed, we see Ajith or ‘Thala’, as he is fondly known by fans, walking into the frame while there is fire in the foreground. The flames are likely an indication of Ajith’s fiery persona in Valimai.

At this point we are introduced to the villain (played by Karthikeyan), who threatens Arjun (played by Ajith). “You’ve stroked my ego. Get ready for the game,” he warns Ajith’s character. In retaliation, the former says, “I’ve already started the game, kid.” There are several shots of Ajith riding the bike, including the final one before the title appears, where Arjun (Ajith) who is seated on a bike, jumps out of the window of a building. The video ends with a close up shot of Ajith saying, “This could be something big.” Ajith will be essaying the role of a cop in Valimai. “People’s cop action from Pongal 2022,” the makers wrote towards the end of the video.

Watch glimpses of Valimai

The H Vinoth directorial also co-stars Huma S Qureshi, Bani, Sumithra, Achyunth Kumar, Yogi Babu, Raj Ayyappa and Pugazh, among others. “Raging through it all! #AjithKumar smashing it with the #ValimaiGlimpse all geared up for a #ValimaiPongal!(Sic),” the description under the YouTube video reads. The film is slated for release on the occasion of Pongal next year.