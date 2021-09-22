The mother of all Valimai updates: Release date is here!

Boney Kapoor made the announcement on Twitter.

Actor Ajith’s much-awaited film Valimai will release in theatres on the day of Pongal next year. The announcement was made by producer Boney Kapoor. Making the announcement, Boney Kappor tweeted, “Happy to announce that #Valimai will hit the screens on Pongal 2022.”

Earlier it was speculated that Valimai would clash with Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe which is hitting the screens on November 4, on the occasion of the Deepavali.

Valimai is directed by H Vinoth, who rose to fame with the 2017 action thriller Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. He has previously worked with Ajith for the 2019 film Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of the Hindi film Pink. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for Valimai.

Valimai’s star cast also includes actors Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu, among others in pivotal roles. On Tuesday, the first look of Kartikeya, who is playing the villain role in Valimai, was released on the occasion of his birthday.

Valimai’s first look and motion poster video were released on July 11. The motion poster was severely criticised for being amateurish and some disappointed fans called it a ‘poor PPT presentation.’ Nevertheless, the motion poster garnered millions of views.

Recently, the photos of Ajith travelling on his bike in Russia, where a part of the film is set, went viral. Fans expect that there would be high-octane bike action sequences in the film.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Valimai is expected to be released on September 23. The 'Valimai update' request became infamous after Ajith fans went over-the-top by asking about the film’s update at political and other public events unrelated to the film, like the India and England test match in Chennai and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to the city. This had prompted Ajith to issue a statement back in February requesting fans to be patient. He said he was upset with some of his fans for asking for updates at unrelated events, and asked them to restrain themselves from doing so.

Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin was also a victim of this ‘Valimai update’. Taking a dig at the fans, Ashwin tweeted about the announcement of the trailer’s release on Wednesday.