Watch: Fire breaks out at shopping complex in Chennai's Anna Salai

The fire broke out at 11 am on July 22 and was doused two hours later, after 25 Metrowater and private water tankers were deployed.

A massive fire broke out inside a commercial building in Chennaiâ€™s Anna Salai on Thursday morning. The fire and rescue services saved those stranded inside the five storey building when the fire broke out. No casualties have been reported so far. The fire occurred inside an electronic hardware and accompaniment shop called Devaraj Computers Private Ltd, in GG building on Anna Salai. The huge complex also houses multiple shops. According to a Times of India report, fire and rescue services dispatched at least 10 personnel from areas like Madras High Court, Egmore, Anna Square, Teynampet, Triplicane etc.

The TOI report also says that a total of 38 persons were trapped inside the building. While eight people, including a toddler, were rescued by fire and rescue personnel using a sky lift, the 30 others were rescued by the teams by breaking open a door in the complex. As many as 25 Metrowater tankers and private water tankers were deployed to douse the fire.

Anna Salai is an arterial road in the heart of Chennai and due to its location, the fire and rescue personnel found it challenging to control the crowds who came to see the fire in the building. The GG Complex is also located very close to Shanthi Theatre. Finally, police forces were roped in to crowd control those gathered outside the complex. The police also used loudspeakers to address the gathered crowd and keep the situation under control.

Fire in a commercial complex in Anna Salai, Chennai. People stranded in the complex are being rescued by the Fire and rescue personnel and work to put out the fire is underway. Initial reports say, the fire started in an electronic goods godown. pic.twitter.com/Rgt5CYU2Uv July 22, 2021

The fire broke out at around 11 am and several shopkeepers reported that they heard loud cries for help from the third floor of the building where the fire broke out first. After the fire and rescue services personnel arrived, the blaze was put out within two hours. Those trapped were rescued from the building immediately, according to reports.