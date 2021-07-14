Watch: Fahadh Faasil and Nimisha’s romantic single ‘Theerame’ from ‘Malik’ is out

Flix Mollywood

New romantic single ‘Theerame’ from actor Fahadh Faasil’s much-anticipated political thriller Malik, was released on July 12. Sung by KS Chithra and Sooraj Santhosh, the track features visuals of romantic sequences between Fahadh and Nimisha. The melodious track is composed by Sushin Shyam, while it has lyrics by Anwar Ali.

The movie is all set to premiere on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video on July 15. The movie is directed by C U Soon fame filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan. The political drama stars actors Fahadh, Biju Menon, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan and Vinay Forrt in significant roles. Fahadh is essaying the role of Sulaiman Malik in the film.

Sanu John Varughese is on board as the cinematographer, while Santhosh Raman has taken care of production design. Malik has soundtracks and background score by Sushin Shyam. Govind and Sree Sankar have handled the sound design for the project. Lee Whittaker has been roped in as the stunt director for the film. The movie was initially slated for theatrical release on May 13, co-inciding with Eid.

Fans are eager to watch the actor’s performance since Fahadh had to undergo massive physical transformation in order to prepare for the role. His look from the promo and trailer videos, have gone viral on social media. Speaking about Fahadh’s preparation for the role in an interview with TNM, director Mahesh Narayanan said, “This is the first time he has played a character who isn’t his age. To pull off an aged character you need a certain maturity as an actor. I wanted him to gain weight. Fahadh said his grandfather and father started shrinking when they grew older. He shared photos of his grandfather and we decided to keep the look for Fahadh.”

