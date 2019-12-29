Watch: 'Dumm Dumm' song promo from Rajini's 'Darbar'

Kollywood

On Sunday, a small promo of the song ‘Dumm Dumm’ from Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Darbar was released. The song shows a wedding celebration and Rajinikanth dancing amidst a crowd of dancers. Actor Nayanthara too is present, dressed in a golden saree with flowers adorning her hair that’s tied in a bun. The film is expected to release on January 9 worldwide.

Nayanthara has previously worked with Rajinikanth in Chandramkukhi and Kuselan. The film’s music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

AR Murugadoss’s Darbar, starring Rajinikanth in the role of a cop after almost 25 years is being produced by Lyca Productions. This would be the third outing for Lyca Productions with Rajinikanth after they distributed Kaala and produced the magnum opus 2.0.

Darbar, starring Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the lead, is one of the most closely followed projects of 2019. The film’s title and first look were released in April this year. The film also has Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Yogi Babu, Jeeva, Prakash Raj, Nivetha Thomas, Dalip Tahil, Soori, Harish Uthaman, Manobala, Suman, Anandaraj, Rao Ramesh and Bose Venkat in the cast.

Suniel Shetty and Prateik Babbar play the antagonists and it is believed that Prateik will play Suniel’s brother in the film. Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh has also been roped in and according to sources, Yograj will be playing a very important role in the film.

During the film’s trailer launch at Mumbai earlier this December Rajinikanth had refused to answer questions on the police attacking students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University. Interestingly, he plays a “baad cop” in this film, according to the film’s trailer.

Rajinikanth’s next after Darbar will be under the Sun Pictures banner with director Siva. The project has been currently dubbed as "Thalaivar 168”.