Watch: Director Harish hints at bringing back Pawan Kalyan’s vintage look for ‘PSPK28’

Director Harish Shankar, who is helming Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan’s tentatively titled project PSPK28, left fans stunned with a video featuring Pawan Kalyan’s looks from the Telugu movie Badri. Although the director recently announced that the makers will not be releasing any updates related to the movie on the occasion of Ugadi, with the caption of the new video, the director hinted that the movie might bring back Pawan Kalyan in a powerful, vintage avatar.

The video posted by director Harish displays visuals of Pawan Kalyan from the 2000 Telugu movie Badri where the actor delivers power-packed dialogues. Featuring Pawan Kalyan’s hit scenes along with upbeat music playing in the background, the video has managed to keep fans hooked and excited for the upcoming project. Hinting that he might bring Pawan Kalyan’s vintage look back for PSPK28, Gabbar Singh director Harish wrote, “Let’s witness this energy again.”

On June 9, director Harish Shankar revealed that the title and first look of the film were initially scheduled to release on the festival of Ugadi. However, the announcement was postponed due to the pandemic. “#PSPK28 Update: We planned to release the Title & First Look for Ugadi but due to the pandemic situation, we postponed it!” he said. Harish added that he is happy to see fans discussing the movie on social media. “Having said that, it’s lovely to see so many convos about the film on social media but remember everything official will come exclusively from our handles at the right time!(sic),” he wrote. In the caption, Harish wrote: “And please do not speculate about the title. You will absolutely love the actual one! Am more excited than you.”

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in courtroom drama Vakeel Saab, which is the Tollywood remake of hit Hindi movie Pink. The movie released in theatres on April 9 this year and has been available online in Amazon Prime Video since April 30. The movie features actors Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla in the lead roles as well. Pawan Kalyan is also currently working on the upcoming period drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and for the Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, alongside Rana Daggubati.