Watch: Diljit Dosanjh joins farmers' protest at Singhu border

Diljit's visit comes a day after he was involved in Twitter war with actor Kangana Ranaut over her false claims on the ongoing farmer protests

news Farmer protests

Popular singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh was spotted at Singhu border in the National Capital Region (NCR), extending support to the farmers agitating against the three new farm laws brought in by the central government. Diljit urged the government to accept the demands of the farmer.

"I want to urge the government to accept the demand of farmers. I would also like to urge the media to support us, these farmers are sitting peacefully with their demands, please show that and support us," Diljit said, addressing the farmers and the media.

After addressing the crowd in Punjabi, Diljit shared his views in Hindi and said: "(I am) Talking in Hindi so you don't have to Google."

"Hindi mein bhi bol raha hun, taaki Google na karna pade. Main National media se request karta hun ki jo ho raha hai wahi dikhayein. Sab peacefully baithe hain aur inki demands suni jaayein"@diljitdosanjh at the Singhu Border.

Video by Cine Punjab. pic.twitter.com/PnfP3cD9Ri December 5, 2020

He urged the media to show how the farmers are sitting peacefully. "Show the reality. There is no khoon-kharaba (bloodshed)," he said.

"Muddon ko na bhatkaya jaye. Koi khoon kharabe ki baat (nahi ho rahi hai). Twitter aur bahut sari baatein hoti hain. Ghumate hain. Hum haath jodhke ke yeh vinti karte hain ke yeh hi dhikhaya jaaye, and yeh ke hum sab peaceful baithe hain (there are attempts to divert the issue. There is no violence. We request you to show that things are peaceful here)," he said.

The singer also sat down with the farmers, and spent some time with them. Diljit's visit comes after his much-publicised Twitter war with actress Kangana Ranaut earlier this week.

Also read: A quick translated guide to the big Diljit Dosanjh-Kangana Ranaut Twitter war

On Saturday, a fifth round of parleys was held between the government and farmer leaders on Saturday afternoon, as several representatives of farmers said they wanted only the repeal of the three new farm laws. Talking to IANS, they also warned of intensifying their ongoing 10-day protest on the Delhi's interstate borders at the national level if their demands were not met.

Also read: Why Telugu farmers have not joined the protests against farm laws in a big way

While the government was agreeable to amendments to The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, farmers are pushing for the scrapping of the "anti-farmer" laws.

Also read: Protesting farmers call for Bharat Bandh on December 8