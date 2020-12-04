Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh took on Kangana Ranaut in a series of replies that are winning the internet.

TNM Staff

Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has been the talk of the town since Thursday after he took on actor Kangana Ranaut on Twitter. However, since Diljit responded to Kangana mostly in Punjabi, many may have wanted to partake, indulge or gleefully watch the spat unfold but couldn’t. Fret not, because Twitter can be a wonderful place sometimes, and many took to translating the singer’s tweets for all of us to understand.

The spat started with Diljit replying to a tweet that Kangana had posted on November 27, where she quote-tweeted and wrote that Bilkis Bano, the 82-year-old known as the Shaheen Bagh Dadi (grandmother), was also part of the ongoing farmers’ protest. The actor said that the Bano, who featured in TIME magazine as well, was “available [for hire] in 100 rupees].” Kangana deleted this tweet after it was pointed out that the women in the farmers’ protest and Bilkis Bano were not the same.

Diljit responded on Thursday with a BBC video of the old woman from the farmers’ protest, identified as Mahinder Kaur, where she spoke about the issues with the three farmer bills. He said, “Look at this proof @KanganaTeam. A person shouldn’t be so blind. She (Kangana) keeps on saying anything.”

To this, Kangana replied calling Diljit Karan Johar’s pet (paaltu). “The dadi who was protesting at Shaheen Bagh for her citizenship is Bilkis Bano. The same one was seen protesting for farmers. I don’t know who Mahinder Kaur ji is. What is this drama?”

To this, Diljit asked if Kangana would become the pet of all people that she has done films with. And by that logic, the list of her “owners” would become quite long. “These people are not from Bollywood, but from Punjab. Besides, you know very well how to instigate people and play with their emotions,” he added.

In another tweet, he said, “I’m telling you, this is Punjab, not Bollywood. You say two things, we will tell you not four, but 36. Come on, come on! The amount of drama you do, only Punjabis can handle you, not anyone else.”

To this, Kangana replied, “Oh come on you bootlicker. The people you butter up to get work, I teach them lessons every day. Don’t be so excited. I am Kangana Ranaut, not a bootlicker like you who will tell lies. I only commented on the Shaheen Bagh protester. I will apologise if anyone can prove otherwise.”

Diljit replied, “Come on… how many have you buttered up for work? I don’t struggle in Bollywood. People from Bollywood come and ask me to do films. I’ve been telling you, WE ARE NOT FROM BOLLYWOOD, BUT FROM PUNJAB.”

He also said, “Do you not have manners to talk about someone’s mother and sister? Being a woman, you’re talking about another being available for Rs 100? The mother in Punjab are like god to us. You’ve poked a beehive. Google the Punjabi.”

Kangana replied saying she understands Punjabi. “Do you not feel ashamed defending those who caused Delhi riots, made rivers of blood flow? How will you feel ashamed, we know how Kjo (Karan Johar) gives work.”

She also tried to make the narrative about the elusive (read, non-existent) tukde tukde gang.

However, Diljit brought the matter back to farmers’ protest, and pulling her up for spreading misinformation.

Here are some of his other subsequent tweets, translated.

And here’s a video wrap, with some translations, of the same.

