Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has been the talk of the town since Thursday after he took on actor Kangana Ranaut on Twitter. However, since Diljit responded to Kangana mostly in Punjabi, many may have wanted to partake, indulge or gleefully watch the spat unfold but couldn’t. Fret not, because Twitter can be a wonderful place sometimes, and many took to translating the singer’s tweets for all of us to understand.
The spat started with Diljit replying to a tweet that Kangana had posted on November 27, where she quote-tweeted and wrote that Bilkis Bano, the 82-year-old known as the Shaheen Bagh Dadi (grandmother), was also part of the ongoing farmers’ protest. The actor said that the Bano, who featured in TIME magazine as well, was “available [for hire] in 100 rupees].” Kangana deleted this tweet after it was pointed out that the women in the farmers’ protest and Bilkis Bano were not the same.
Diljit responded on Thursday with a BBC video of the old woman from the farmers’ protest, identified as Mahinder Kaur, where she spoke about the issues with the three farmer bills. He said, “Look at this proof @KanganaTeam. A person shouldn’t be so blind. She (Kangana) keeps on saying anything.”
Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI
Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam
Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida..
Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa ..
To this, Kangana replied calling Diljit Karan Johar’s pet (paaltu). “The dadi who was protesting at Shaheen Bagh for her citizenship is Bilkis Bano. The same one was seen protesting for farmers. I don’t know who Mahinder Kaur ji is. What is this drama?”
Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? Stop this right now.
To this, Diljit asked if Kangana would become the pet of all people that she has done films with. And by that logic, the list of her “owners” would become quite long. “These people are not from Bollywood, but from Punjab. Besides, you know very well how to instigate people and play with their emotions,” he added.
Tuneh Jitne Logon Ke Saath Film Ki Tu Un Sab Ki Paaltu Hai...?
Fer To List Lambi Ho Jaegi Maalko Ki..?
Eh Bollywood Wale Ni PUNJAB Wale aa .. Hikk Te Vajj Sadey
Jhooth bol kar logo ko badhkana aur emotions se khailna woh toh aap achey se janti ho..
In another tweet, he said, “I’m telling you, this is Punjab, not Bollywood. You say two things, we will tell you not four, but 36. Come on, come on! The amount of drama you do, only Punjabis can handle you, not anyone else.”
Mai Das riha Tainu EH BOLLYWOOD Wale Ni PUNJAB WALE AA ..
2 Dian 4 Ni 36 Sunava Ge..
AA JAAA....... AA JAAA....
Jehda Tu DRAMA LAYA MAINU LAGDA EH PUNJAB WALE HEE KADDAN GE.. HOR KISEY TON LOT V NI AUNA TUSI... AA JAA AA JAA
To this, Kangana replied, “Oh come on you bootlicker. The people you butter up to get work, I teach them lessons every day. Don’t be so excited. I am Kangana Ranaut, not a bootlicker like you who will tell lies. I only commented on the Shaheen Bagh protester. I will apologise if anyone can prove otherwise.”
Oh chamche chal, tu jinki chat chat ke kaam leta hai, main unki roz bajati hoon,jayada mat uchal,main Kangana Ranaut hoon tere jaisi chamchi nahin jo jhoot boloon,maine sirf aur sirf Shaheen Baag wali protestor pe comment kiya tha, if anyone can prove otherwise I will apologise.
Diljit replied, “Come on… how many have you buttered up for work? I don’t struggle in Bollywood. People from Bollywood come and ask me to do films. I’ve been telling you, WE ARE NOT FROM BOLLYWOOD, BUT FROM PUNJAB.”
He also said, “Do you not have manners to talk about someone’s mother and sister? Being a woman, you’re talking about another being available for Rs 100? The mother in Punjab are like god to us. You’ve poked a beehive. Google the Punjabi.”
Aa JAA...
Kam Mai Hun Da Ni Karda ..Tuney Kitno ki Chaati Hai Kaam Ke Lie?
Mai Bollywood Mai Strugle ni karta madam..
Bollywood wale aa ke kehnde aa film kar Lao SIR
Mai tainu das riha eH BOLLYWOOD WALE NI PUNJAB WALE AA
2 Dian 4 Ni 36 Sune gi..
Bolan Di Tameez Ni Tainu.. Kisey di Maa Bhen Nu..
Aurat Ho Ke Dujeyq Nu Tu 100 100 Rs. Wali das di an..
SADE PUNJAB DIAN MAAVA SADEY LAI RAB NE..
Eh tan Bhoonda De Khakhar nu Shedh Leya Tu..
PUNJABI GOOGLE KAR LI..
Kangana replied saying she understands Punjabi. “Do you not feel ashamed defending those who caused Delhi riots, made rivers of blood flow? How will you feel ashamed, we know how Kjo (Karan Johar) gives work.”
Punjabi samajh aati hai mujhe, jinhonne Delhi mein riots karvaye khoon ki nadiyaan bahae, dangge karvaye unko defend karte hue sharm nahi aati? Tujhe kya sharm aayegi, kjo kaise kaam deta hai sabko pata hai
She also tried to make the narrative about the elusive (read, non-existent) tukde tukde gang.
Punjab Bharat Mata ka dil hai, we need to recognise these terrorists who want to pull India's heart out from her body. Handful of power hungry people can't break this nation. Roar against tukde gang India, also thank you for trending #सब_पर_भारी_कंगना
However, Diljit brought the matter back to farmers’ protest, and pulling her up for spreading misinformation.
Here are some of his other subsequent tweets, translated.
We're talking about something else and you're saying unrelated shit
Is your head ok?
Don’t twist shit, give me a straight answer as to why did you spew shit against our mothers
Come talk to our mothers they'll rip you off of your Bollywood star fever
Translation
Bring it on, you crackpot rude person
I was talking about a mother whose picture you put calling her a Rs 100 daily wager
Did you hear her reply or should I send again?
Don't twist the topic, don't run away
Your connections may work in Bollywood, not with Punjabis!
Kangana listen to this
You act like you’re very smart
What school taught you to demean people's mothers and sisters and call them labourers who'd act for 100 bucks
Translation:
Our mothers who live in our heart, you say they’re on hire for 100rs
I know all your ploy
India is not yours alone..Hell, promoting political agenda the whole time
Punjabis have sacrificed the most and now you’re abusing our mothers
Dw we wont let you forget
Translation:
The way you proved your lack of brains by insulting punjabi mothers..
PUNJAB will remember you and..YOU will remember punjabi
Straying peaceful protests is all you can do and have done
Don't worry, I know all your tricks and what you're trying to do
You think these people want violence?
You bring up violence on every topic, what do you want?
They’re equivalent to god for us
You never learnt how to talk with respect
Punjabis will teach you how to talk to your elders
I'm alone enough for people like you
Come fight me anytime
Take your leave from here or you might get in trouble
Hahah talking about stars
Hang on buddy hang on, I'll show you stars also if that's what you want
Kangana people get blinded by their power
It’s not necessary that you’ll be right always
Maybe we punjabis were destined to teach you how to be respectful
The only thing is, why did you put up that video and point a finger at our mothers
You think you're making sense?
All of us know you want to join politics..but atleast say something meaningful
We’re just talking about farmers and the shit you spoke about our mothers..don’t run now
And the film you're mentioning, that's a recipient of a national award
And here’s a video wrap, with some translations, of the same.
Savage Punjabi Tweets by #DiljitDosanjh explained.