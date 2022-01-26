Watch: Dhanush shows off dance moves in first single from Maaran

The song, ‘Polladha Ulagam', is also sung by Dhanush, while Arivu of ‘Enjai Enjaami’ fame has written and performed the rap segment of the track.

Flix Kollywood

The first track from actor Dhanush’s upcoming movie Maaran was unveiled on January 26, marking the occasion of Republic Day. Titled ‘Polladha Ulagam’, the track is sung by actor Dhanush, while the rap portion is written and performed by ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ and Casteless Collective fame rapper Arivu. Set to tune by GV Prakash, ‘Polladha Ulagam’ has lyrics by Vivek. The upbeat song features visuals of Dhanush shaking a leg in what looks like an abandoned warehouse.

Unveiling the track, Sathya Jyothi Films, the production banner bankrolling the film, wrote: “Presenting you the mass anthem #PolladhaUlagam video song ft. the dashing @dhanushkraja from #Maaran.” Helmed by Karthick Naren, Maaran stars actors Malavika Mohanan and Dhanush in the lead. Dhanush is likely to essay the role of an investigative journalist in the movie. The film is set to premiere on streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar in four languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. It is bankrolled by Sendhil Thygarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under the banners of Sathya Jyothi Films and TG Thyagarajan.

Earlier, a motion poster set against the backdrop of a crime scene was unveiled on January 15, on the festival of Pongal. Holding a weapon, Dhanush sports an intense look in the motion poster. We also see injured men lying on the ground suggesting that Dhanush has fought them off. A magazine or newspaper clipping is also seen in the opening shot.

Watch the video of ‘Polladha Ulagam’ here:

Prior to Maaran, Malavika Mohanan was seen in the hit 2021 film Master, co-starring actors Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The film also had Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Gouri Kishan and Andrea, among others in important roles.

Meanwhile, Dhanush was recently seen in Atrangi Re, which had actors Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead as Dhanush’s co-stars. The film premiered on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Disney Plus Hotstar. Dhanush, who is on a signing spree, also has a Tamil-Telugu bilingual and Hollywood film The Gray Man, directed by the Russo Brothers.