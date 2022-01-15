Motion poster of Dhanush-Karthick Narenâ€™s Maaran is out

The film is gearing up for premiere on over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney Plus Hotstar.

A motion poster from actor Dhanushâ€™s upcoming film with director Karthick Naren, Maaran, was unveiled on Friday, January 14. Streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar released the motion poster on Friday, marking the festival of Pongal. The graphic motion poster presents a crime scene with some injured men lying on the ground. Dhanush is seen sporting an intense look with a weapon in his hand. According to reports, the actor will be essaying the role of an investigative journalist. A magazine/ newspaper clipping can also be seen in the opening shot of the video.

The film stars Master fame Malavika Mohanan opposite Dhanush. Bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi films, Maaran is scheduled to hit the big screens this year. Popular music director GV Prakash is on board to compose the background scores and soundtracks for the outing.

Earlier, director Karthick Naren had posted the first look poster of the film on Dhanushâ€™s birthday on July 28. He mentioned in a tweet that working in the sets along with actor Dhanush was a new learning experience for him.

"Happy birthday Dhanush sir. Every day with you on set is a new learning experience for me. I owe it to you if I end up becoming a better filmmaker. Wishing you all good things in life," he tweeted.

Malavika Mohanan was recently seen in the hit 2021 film Master, co-starring actors Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The supporting cast also included actors like Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Gouri Kishan and Andrea, among others. Meanwhile, Dhanush was recently seen in Atrangi Re, which also premiered on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney Plus Hotstar. The film co-stars actors Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead.

Dhanush, who is on a signing spree, also has a Tamil-Telugu bilingual and Hollywood film The Gray Man, directed by the Russo Brothers.