Watch: Bengaluru biker chases bus to help an elderly woman get back her meds

The biker was stopped by a TN police officer who asked him to go after the bus.

Being stopped by the police can be daunting for a biker travelling in a different state, but for Arun Kumar Moolya, it resulted in a fulfilling experience. Arun, an IT professional based in Bengaluru, was travelling on his motorcycle in Tamil Nadu when he was flagged down by a police officer. It turned out that the officer wanted to request him to return some medicines to a lady who had accidentally dropped it from a government bus.

Arun was able to catch up with the bus and return the medicines. The video, a clip from Arun’s vlog, is doing the rounds on social media, one month after the incident took place. Arun has been travelling on his motorcycle across India for over 10 years and has been vlogging on his YouTube channel AnnyArun. “Whenever I travel, I usually document all the places and the people I interact with, and use it for my vlog. It’s one of my passions,” Arun, who has travelled to Gujarat, Rajasthan, Leh, Ladakh, and in the Himalayas, among other places, told TNM.

The biker was travelling from Puducherry to Kerala via Dhanushkodi when the incident occurred, in Idambadal in Ramanathapuram district. “The police officer stopped me and I was unsure what was going to happen. To be on the safe side, I began to record the interaction. He informed me about the medicines that had fallen down and asked if I could return it. I used to think incidents like these happen only in movies where a biker rides full speed to help someone. It made me feel happy as well because I was able to deliver someone their medicines,” says Arun. He adds that it was unfortunate that he could not get the name of the police officer.

Arun says that earlier he has helped an injured person on the road and travellers with punctured vehicles, but this incident was one of a kind.

Watch the video here:

The biker’s act of kindness was appreciated on social media.

