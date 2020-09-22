Watch: Behind the scenes with MS Dhoni and other CSK players

The â€˜Whistle Poduâ€™ team will clash with the â€˜Halla bolâ€™ Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday in Sharjah.

news IPL 2020

As fans await the second match of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2020-edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the social media is abuzz with a new video released by the team. The new video shows glimpses of what happens behind the scenes in CSKâ€™s videos and photoshoots. On Tuesday, the three-time champions will clash with Rajasthan Royals (RR), which will be starting its IPL campaign.

The video with film grain effects, uploaded on Monday, shows CSK players including MS Dhoni, Shane Watson and Ravindra Jadeja playing around in between the filming process. It also gives the viewers glimpses of a few players catching quick squats or push-up sessions in between their shooting schedules. If watching them play is getting too mainstream, then there are also places where a few cricketers can be seen shaking a leg in various settings -- in front of a green screen, in the middle of a room etc. Faf Du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla etc. can also be caught chilling in the video.

Watch the video here:

Fresh from a rousing win in its first match on Saturday, CSK will be looking forward to continuing its winning streak on Tuesday as well. While the team will be led by MS Dhoni, fans will be eager to see if players like Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner and Shardul Thakur will be given a chance to be part of the playing XI on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be looking forward to starting its campaign with a win and the team will be led by Steve Smith, the former captain of the Australian team. Other players to look out for are English cricketers Tom Curran and Jofra Archer, South African cricketer David Miller and Indian players like Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jaidev Unadkat. Interestingly, RRâ€™s Tom Curran and CSKâ€™s Sam Curran are siblings and would be playing for opposing teams on Tuesday.

The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and will begin at 7.30pm IST.