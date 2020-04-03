Watch: A bakery in Coimbatore is encouraging ‘contactless sale’ of bread

The Nellai Muthu Vilas Sweets and Bakes in the city has put up an unmanned counter to sell bread to people.

With India still under a lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and with statewide prohibitory orders in force in Tamil Nadu from 6 pm on March 24 to prevent unnecessary movement of people in the state, a sweet shop in Coimbatore is doing its part to prevent crowding by the people.

Nellai Muthu Vilas Sweets and Bakes at Rathnapuri in Coimbatore has hit upon an idea to prevent crowding at its outlet. Though the shop is closed due to the shut down, a small unmanned counter just outside the shop has a tray with freshly baked bread. A poster on the glass shelf says “Self Service” and “1 packet bread Rs. 30. Please keep the money in the box nearby. First step in humanity”. A plastic box placed on the tray with bread is where the money for the bread goes.

The initiative has received appreciation from the public since bread is an essential item for babies, children and the elderly.

Tamil Nadu has recorded 411 COVID-19 positive cases till Friday evening, which includes 102 new cases reported on Friday alone. The state government specified times during which grocery stores and other services can operate in Tamil Nadu, to limit people from venturing outside of their houses. The state police have also been booking people who venture out of their houses unnecessarily and for frivolous reasons, thereby violating the curfew.

As on Friday morning, over 54000 people have been booked by the police and over 49000 FIRs registered under various sections for violating the lockdown and quarantine rules. The police have also seized over 40000 vehicles and collected a fine of over Rs 17 lakh from the offenders.