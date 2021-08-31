Watch: Arivu's special tribute to Yuvan Shankar Raja on his birthday

Music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja celebrated his 42nd birthday on August 31 with a party, with many pictures from the bash going viral.

Flix Kollywood

On the occasion of popular music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja’s 42nd birthday on Tuesday, August 31, several fans and members of the film fraternity conveyed their wishes to him on social media. Rapper Arivu too paid a musical tribute to YSR on his birthday. Dedicating a song to Yuvan, Arivu wrote: “Happy birthday King #HBDBelovedYUVAN @thisisysr (sic).” In the video, Arivu performs a rendition of Yuvan’s track ‘I’ll Be There For You’. Towards the end of the video, the ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ singer also posted an image where he is seen along with Yuvan.

Yuvan Shankar Raja hosted a party on the occasion of his birthday on August 31, which was attended by several members of the film fraternity. Multiple photos and videos from the party went viral on social media. Actor Dhanush had also shared a photo along with ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ singers Dhee and Arivu, which was clicked by music composer Santhosh Narayanan. It is to be noted that Arivu and Dhanush’s tweets comes days after Rolling Stone India faced backlash for its August 2021 cover story that featured ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ and ‘Neeye Oli’ singers Dhee and Shan Vincent De Paul respectively, excluding Arivu, who wrote and performed ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ and co-wrote ‘Neeye Oli’.

Several Kollywood celebrities extended their wishes to Yuvan Shankar Raja on Tuesday. Filmmaker Selvaraghavan, who has teamed up with Yuvan for films such as Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna, wrote: “That's two decades of friendship! Happy birthday maestro @thisisysr! Here's to reaching even greater heights!(sic).”

Composer Imman wrote: “Hearty birthday wishes @thisisysr brother! Wishing you loads of joy and peace forever! My prayers to you and your sweet family! Stay blessed! -D.Imman.”

It was not just celebrities who took to social media to wish Yuvan on his birthday. Sun Pictures posted a video featuring Yuvan and tweeted: “To the musician who sets the screen on fire with his electrifying renditions!”

