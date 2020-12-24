Yuvan Shankar Raja to compose music for Dhanush-Selvaraghavan's next film

Yuvan, Dhanush and Selvaraghavan have worked together in 'Kaadhal Kondein' and 'Pudhupettai'.

Flix Kollywood

Dhanush and his brother Selvaraghavan, who had previously worked together in films such as Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna, are set to join hands for the fourth time and this will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu. Currently dubbed as D41, the latest update is that composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has been signed for this yet-untitled project. Announcing the news, Selvaraghvan wrote, "Extremely happy to join hands for 8th time with @thisisysr !! @dhanushkraja Kalaippuli S Thanu @theVcreations."

Sharing his joy on the reunion Dhanush took it to his social media tweeting,"Selvaraghavan + yuvan + aravind krishna.. well well ... right where I started. Very happy to join my maker, my creator and the only reason Iâ€™m here today my brother @selvaraghavan again. I hope this time Atleast I impress him"

Yuvan and Selvaraghavan have worked together in several memorable films including 7G Rainbow Colony and Pudhupettai. Recently, they worked together in Suriyaâ€™s NGK which turned out to be a box-office dud.

Notably, this is the eighth time the director is joining hands with Yuvan. According to reports, Selvaraghavan has completed the script and is getting ready with the pre-production work. It is also said that Selvaraghavan will camp at Ooty and Manali, scouting for locations and is expected to begin filming soon.

Dhanush, who was last seen on screen in Tamil action-comedy Pataas has a busy lineup of projects in his kitty. He will be next be seen in directors Anthony and Joe Russoâ€™s upcoming Hollywood thriller, The Gray Man. Dhanush, the only Indian star on cast so far, will be joining actors Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, and Julia Butters. The Gray Man will be a Netflix adaptation.

The Asuran star currently awaits the release of his upcoming Tamil film Jagame Thandiram, which has been directed by Karthik Subbaraj. It was recently rumored that Jagame Thandiram might have a direct-OTT release. However, producer Sashikanth took to Twitter to clarify that Jagame Thandiram will only be released in cinemas.

Dhanush also has a project with Mari Selvaraj titled Karnan. The shooting of the film was recently wrapped up. The film also stars Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan as the female lead and recently DOP turned actor Natarajan aka Natty was roped in for a key role. It has been bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu.

Dhanush is currently camped in Agra for the next schedule of Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re. Dhanush took it to his Instagram handle sharing a photo, where he was seen in a rearview while facing the Taj Mahal.

He also has a project with Vetrimaaran in the offing apart from Vada Chennai 2. He also has signed a film with director Mithran Jawahar in the pipeline and Sun Pictures is likely to produce this project which will have music by Anirudh.

