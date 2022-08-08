Watch: Arivu and Santhosh Narayanan’s song Keechey Keechey is out

The song has been released days after a tussle broke out between singer Dhee, rapper Arivu and composer Santhosh Narayanan over Arivu’s erasure from the hit single ‘Enjoy Enjaami’.

The lyrical video of the song ‘Keechey Keechey,’ penned by Arivu and set to tune by Santhosh Narayanan, was unveiled on August 6. The song was sung by Santhosh Narayanan and Meenakshi Elayaraja. Anel Mele Pani Thuli is produced by Vetri Maaran's Grass Root Company and will be streaming on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Sony LIV.

Recently, a controversy erupted between Arivu and Santhosh Narayanan over Arivu’s erasure from ‘Enjoy Enjaami’, and Santhosh Narayanan had issued a statement in response to Arivu’s post, saying that he thinks Arivu’s lyrics in the upcoming single ‘Keechey Keechey’ from Kaiser Anand directorial Anel Mele Panithuli, is his best work. “I have always felt that Arivu is an amazing artist. My most favourite work of Arivu is actually the soon-to-be released song ‘Keechey Keechey’ from director/producer Vetrimaaran's movie Anel Mele Panithuli, where Vetri sir is the producer and i am the composer. It would be fitting to Arivu as an artist if he is given the same love for 'Keechey Keechey’ as he was given for Enjoy Enjaami,” the statement read.

The controversy around Arivu’s erasure came to light days after the hit song ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ was performed by Dhee (who is also the step daughter of Santhosh Narayanan) and Kidakuzhi Mariyammal at the inauguration of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai. Arivu, who was in the US at the time, was not part of the performance and the emcee credited Santhosh Narayanan as the music composer at the event. There has been a lot of discussion about appropriation around the song, whose lyrics were written by Arivu, who’s a Dalit man, but was only given a ‘featuring’ credit in the song.

Arivu had taken to Instagram on August 1 to share that he wrote, composed and performed ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ and also added that it took over six months to do so. “Nobody gave me a Tune, Melody or a Single word to write this one. Spent almost 6 months of sleepless and stressful nights and days for everything it is right now,” a part of rapper Arivu’s post read.

