Watch: Arivu and grandma Valliammal lip sync to 'Enjoy Enjaami', display inked finger

Arivu has said in interviews that the song was inspired by conversations he had with his grandmother.

Flix 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

Arivu and Dhee's 'Enjoy Enjaami' is a massive hit and has spawned several versions and reaction videos, with even celebs mouthing the lines.

However, the best one has just landed on our screens. Arivu himself singing and lip syncing to the song with his grandmother Valliammal in the video. If you've followed Arivu's work, you would know that his music is never without political context. In the latest clip, too, Arivu can be seen holding up his finger and displaying the ink mark to show that he has voted. The grandmother seated on a chair also shows up her finger to display that she has voted.

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are underway and like many others from the entertainment industry, Arivu too has put out a social media post encouraging people to vote. Except, it's not just a photo but a delightful video in his own style.

'Enjoy Enjaami' was written by Arivu and the song recounts the history of human civilisation and the labour of the oppressed who were denied land and exploited to create the world as we know it today. The musician has said that the song was inspired by the conversations that he had with Valiammal, his grandmother, who was taken to Sri Lanka to work as a bonded labourer in tea estates.

The music for the song is by Santhosh Narayanan and it was produced by AR Rahman's Majjaa Productions. The song has garnered 110 million views ever since it premiered on YouTube on March 7 this year. From Dulquer Salmaan to Sai Pallavi, Suriya and Dhanush, several celebrities have tweeted about the song and how addictive it is.

Arivu has several songs to his credit, including 'snowlin', 'Kallamouni', 'Sanda Seivom', 'Anti-Indian' and 'Jai Bhim Anthem'. He's a member of the anti-caste music band The Casteless Collective.

Dhee is a well-known singer who has delivered many hits, including the viral 'Rowdy Baby' from Maari 2 which she sang along with Dhanush. The song currently has 1.2 billion views on YouTube, breaking several records.