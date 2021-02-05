Watch: Shruti Haasan, Amala Paul and others in ‘Pitta Kathalu’ trailer

‘Pitta Kathalu’ will premiere on Netflix on February 19.

Flix Tollywood

The trailer of Pitta Kathalu - an anthology produced by Netflix India was released on Friday. The film features actors Shruti Haasan, Amala Paul, Eesha Rebba, Jagapati Babu, Ashwin Kakumanu, Lakshmi Manchu, Saanve Megghana, Sanjith Hegde, amongst others. The film will premiere on the Over-the-Top platform on February 19.

While Pitta Kathalu was supposed to be the remake of Lust Stories, the trailer proves otherwise. Glimpses of the segment featuring Shruti Haasan appears to have a touch of Black Mirror, the dystopian Netflix series. In one of the episodes, actors Amala Paul and Jagapati Babu are a couple, with the husband suspecting his wife’s fidelity.

Actor Satyadev is shown as an author, who cheats on his wife with a model played by Eesha Rebba, whom he is in love with. The anthology is directed by Tharun Bhascker, BV Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin and Sankalp Reddy.

Explaining the broad theme of the film, Netflix India said, “Four different women, four journeys of love and betrayal. The common thread? Their tenacity when it comes to challenging norms.”

Earlier, it was reported that directors Krish, Shiva Nirvana and Ajay Bhupathi were also part of the project. However, these filmmakers are busy with their own films and are not involved in Pitta Kathalu. Krish is currently working with Vaishnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh in a yet-to-be-titled film. Shiva Nirvana is busy with Nani’s Tuck Jagadish while Ajay Bhupathi is working on his upcoming Telugu-Tamil bilingual Maha Samudram, which stars actors Siddharth, Sharwanand, Aditi Rao Hydari and Anu Emmanuel.

Netflix India had recently released its Tamil original anthology Paava Kadhaigal, directed by Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Vetrimaaran and Vignesh Shivn. The segment dealing with the sensitive issue of 'honour' killings in the context of caste and gender, received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. Its depiction of gender-based violence, in particular, came under criticism. The segment directed by Sudha Kongara, received a lot of flak from the LGBTQI+ community for casting Kalidas, a cis man, to play the role of a trans woman. The other segments, too, were criticised for how they dealt with and represented the issue.

Watch the Trailer: