Watch: Allu Arjun surprises composer Devi Sri Prasad with special gift

Actor Allu Arjun and music composer Devi Sri Prasad have teamed up for several Telugu movies in the past including ‘Bunny’, ‘Arya 2’ and most recently, ‘Pushpa’.

Tollywood

Actor Allu Arjun took his friend and musician Devi Sri Prasad by surprise. On Thursday, the actor sent a personalised gift to Devi Sri Prasad. Allu Arjun presented Devi Sri Prasad a neon signboard that had the words 'Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad- DSP' engraved on it. Devi Sri Prasad, who was surprised and elated to receive the special gift, took to social media to thank Allu Arjun. Sharing a video where DSP is seen unveiling the present, he wrote: “A SURPRISE “ROCKSTAR” Gift from the “ICON STAR” @alluarjun. Thank you so much my dearest Brother Bunny boy.. What a Lovely Surprise!! Totally unexpected!!Daaaamn Sweet of U.”

In the video where DSP is seen unveiling the gift, he is heard saying, “Yo my dearest Bunny boy, thank you so much for this beautiful gift. What a lovely surprise! Ok, I am going to show this (gift) to everyone. Let’s go. Yes.. feel my love. Bunny, I never expected this. That’s really so sweet of you. Thank you so much Bunny boy. Love you. Ok guys are you ready? Now let’s rock the Pushpa. Wow.”

The actor-composer duo have teamed up for several movies in the past including hit Telugu movies such as Duvvada Jagannadham (2017), Bunny (2005), Arya 2 (2009) and Julayi (2012), among others. Devi Sri Prasad and Allu Arjun have once again teamed up for the upcoming Telugu film Pushpa. Helmed by Sukumar, the movie stars actor Rashmika Mandanna opposite Allu Arjun, while actor Fahadh Faasil has been roped in to play the role of an antagonist. Pushpa marks Fahad h Faasil’s Tollywood debut.

Team Pushpa recently resumed shooting after production was halted in view of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Based in Andhra, the multilingual action-thriller is set against the backdrop of a red sanders heist.