Actor Allu Arjun took his friend and musician Devi Sri Prasad by surprise. On Thursday, the actor sent a personalised gift to Devi Sri Prasad. Allu Arjun presented Devi Sri Prasad a neon signboard that had the words 'Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad- DSP' engraved on it. Devi Sri Prasad, who was surprised and elated to receive the special gift, took to social media to thank Allu Arjun. Sharing a video where DSP is seen unveiling the present, he wrote: “A SURPRISE “ROCKSTAR” Gift from the “ICON STAR” @alluarjun. Thank you so much my dearest Brother Bunny boy.. What a Lovely Surprise!! Totally unexpected!!Daaaamn Sweet of U.”
In the video where DSP is seen unveiling the gift, he is heard saying, “Yo my dearest Bunny boy, thank you so much for this beautiful gift. What a lovely surprise! Ok, I am going to show this (gift) to everyone. Let’s go. Yes.. feel my love. Bunny, I never expected this. That’s really so sweet of you. Thank you so much Bunny boy. Love you. Ok guys are you ready? Now let’s rock the Pushpa. Wow.”
The actor-composer duo have teamed up for several movies in the past including hit Telugu movies such as Duvvada Jagannadham (2017),
Team Pushpa recently resumed