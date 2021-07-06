Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna to resume shooting for ‘Pushpa’

Directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa’ features Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, while Fahadh Faasil has been cast as the antagonist.

Flix Tollywood

Actors Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasiland Rashmika Mandanna’s much- awaited film Pushpa has resumed shooting. The multilingual action-thriller chronicles the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra and depicts the convoluted nexus that unfurls in the course of the narrative of a man who is taken by avarice. In a statement, the film’s producers said Pushpa will have a 30-day-long schedule in Hyderabad with appropriate safety measures in place.

“Pushpa is an action-packed story that has moments that tug at the heart, and filming it has been a joyride. We’re very happy to restart the shooting and we hope to wrap it up in time to present it to the audience,” the producers stated. “We witnessed incredible excitement for ‘Introduction To Pushpa Raj’ and so we aim to surpass the expectations that have been created. We would love to meet the viewers in cinemas soon through Pushpa,” producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers added.

In May, the makers had announced that Pushpa will be released in two parts. The first part of the movie is slated to release on August 13 this year with the second installment coming out in 2022. Rashmika Mandanna has been cast opposite Allu Arjun. Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil has been roped in to play the role of an antagonist, marking his Tollywood debut.

Written and directed by Sukumar of Arya fame, the film will be released in Telugu along with Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages. The film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. Major portions of the movie were shot in Visakhapatnam and the Maredumilli forest area of East Godavari. The film’s shooting was halted in view of the pandemic in November last year. After the crew resumed shooting, it was briefly halted once again after a few members of the crew contracted COVID-19.