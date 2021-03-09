War of words between DMDK and AIADMK after alliance talks collapse

Tamil Nadu Minister for Fisheries Jayakumar called both Sudhish and Vijay immature.

Minutes after DMDK announced the decision to quit the AIADMK alliance, a war of words started between the parties on Tuesday. While DMDK leader Sudhish said that AIADMK will lose deposit in all the constituencies, AIADMK said that by walking out, DMDK has created a loss for itself.

On Tuesday, DMDK Deputy General Secretary LK Sudhish said, “Today is our Diwali, AIADMK will lose deposit in all constituencies. Importantly, an AIADMK leader is a sleeper cell of the PMK.” The DMDK had initially demanded 40 seats from DMDK and scaled the demand down to 18 seats. When the AIADMK said it will not allow more than 12 seats for them, the DMDK walked out of the alliance.



Vijayakant's son, Vijay Prabhakaran meanwhile said in Cuddalore, “Earlier AIADMK was praising former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa but now they are just praising PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Therefore AIADMK members should think where their party is headed to.”



“Captain (Vijayakant) is not someone who became a leader of a party formed by others but he himself started a party and heads it. Everyone is saying Edappadi (CM Palaniswami) but this time Edappadi will lose his seat in Edappadi constituency,” he said.



“From now on, I am entering the field with you. Captain (Vijayakant) is unwell but that doesn’t mean he has left politics,” he added.



After DMDK hit out at AIADMK, Tamil Nadu Minister for Fisheries Jayakumar joined the row. Jayakumar called both Sudhish and Vijay immature. He said, “If DMDK's expectations are huge, what can we do. We can allot seats only based on their strength. They should use their intelligence and if they don’t use it then it’s a problem for them.”



“In the case of DMDK, even the recognition of the party was given by AIADMK. They should not forget it. Today he (Sudhish) knows that AIADMK will come to power again, but he talks in anger and with hatred. Politicians should learn to be calm and to be diplomatic,” Jayakumar added.