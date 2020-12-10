VJ Chitra's death: Family, friends suspect foul play in actor's death

Since her death has occurred within seven years of marriage the revenue district official will be investigating the case.

news Death

Television actor and anchor VJ Chitraâ€™s sudden death on Wednesday came as a shock to many in the television industry and to her ardent fans. Latest reports however suggest that friends and family of the deceased actor suspect foul play in her death. Moreover, since her death has occurred within seven years of marriage the revenue district official will be investigating the case.

Early on Wednesday morning, Chitra was found dead in the hotel room she was staying at reportedly with her husband Hemanth. Hemanth has told the police that at the time of her death he was waiting outside the room. Chitra had allegedly asked him to wait outside, so she could take a shower. When Chitra did not open the door for a long time, Hemanth alerted the hotel staff and opened the door using a spare key. A call was then placed to emergency number 100 at about 3.30 am from the hotel.

Her father, a retired cop, has filed a police complaint with the Nazarathpet Police station asking for a fair probe into her death. According to news reports, Chitraâ€™s family members have alleged that they are suspicious over her death. The police are currently investigating Hemanth, her husband, and the hotel employee who helped him. It is also being reported that while the two were engaged in August and set to marry in January. They had a simple registered marriage two months ago. Cyber crime police are currently going through her phone records.

While Chitraâ€™s death has come as a shock to many who knew her, quite a few have posted videos raising suspicions over her death. Calling her a brave woman, they have demanded a probe to bring justice to her death.

Her colleagues and friends have told the media that Chitra was a highly successful and hardworking actress and that her death is untimely.